Mulling Spices Market Analysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Mulling spices, first originated in Europe and have been traditionally used for the preparation of mulled wine which is prepared by infusing wine with spices such as cinnamon, cloves and orange peels. Since then mulling spices having been used in many alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as whiskey, mead, ale, beer and fruit juices. The use of mulling spices is significant during the festive season in Europe. The trend for natural flavors has greatly influenced the growth of the mulling spices market as consumers nowadays are averse to the use of the synthetic flavors. Consumer attraction towards newer varieties of flavor in the food and alcoholic beverage market may boost the growth of the mulling spices market.

Mulling Spices Market: Segmentation

The mulling spices market is segmented on the basis of end use, packaging and distribution channel.

On the basis of end use, the mulling spices market is segmented as beverages and bakery. The beverages segment can be further segmented as alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The alcoholic segment is further segmented as wine, cider and others. The others segment includes brandy, whiskey, mead, ale, etc. The non-alcoholic segment is further segmented as apple, tea and others.

On the basis of packaging, the mulling spices market is segmented as glass jars, carton boxes, plastic jars, plastic packages and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the mulling spices market can be segmented as direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales can be further segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

Mulling Spices Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The flavor trends have changed greatly in recent times and the consumers continue to explore innovative flavor offerings. Hence, development of innovative recipes of mulling spices creates an excellent opportunity for the growth of the mulling spices market. Mulling spices are also prepared at home but has become difficult for time dependent professionals and hence, commercially available mulling spices coupled with consumer demand may spur the growth of the mulling spices market. The demand side factor like the consumer aversion to spices may also negatively affect the growth of the mulling spices market. In some regions, lack of consumer awareness is also hindering the growth of the mulling spices market. Expansion of retail outlets in regions where there is immense market potential is also an opportunity for the growth of the mulling spices market.

Mulling Spices Market: Regional Outlook

Consumer trend for ethnic cuisines is on a rise in North America. As a result, many beverage manufacturers are expanding product portfolio to include spicy versions of alcohol, coffee and teas which are clear indicators for the growth of the mulling spices market in this region. In Europe, mulled wine is consumed as a festive drink which makes mulling spices market highly unstable as the consumers tend to purchase the product in winters and festive occasions. In Asia Pacific, the growth of the mulling spices market is hindered due to the lack of consumer awareness. In Middle East and Africa, the growth of the mulling spices market is fuelled by the demand for continental and traditional beverage products owing to extensive tourism.

Mulling Spices Market: Key Players Monterey Bay Spice Company, Inc., Old Hamlet Wine & Spice, Raven’s Original., The Aspen Mulling Company, Inc., The Nutmeg Spice Co., Organic Spices Inc, Knudsen & Sons, Inc.,Sheffield Spice & Tea Co.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21640