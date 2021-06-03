Nano Coatings Market Size, Share, Application, Type, Region, Outlook, Development, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Nano Coatings Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented its analysis into five key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Raw Materials: Alumina (Al2O3), Titania (TiO2), Chromia (Cr2O3), Silicon Dioxide (SiO2), Tungsten Carbide (WC), Yttria-Stabilized Zirconia (YSZ), Lanthanum Strontium Manganite (LSM), and Combination Chemistries among others.

By Coating Methods: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), Layer-By-Layer Self-Assembly (LBL), Electrospray and Electrospinning, Chemical and Electrochemical Deposition, among others.

By Types: Anti-Corrosive Coatings, Anti-Microbial Coatings, Anti-Fingerprint Coatings, Easy To Clean & Anti-Fouling Coatings, Self-Healing Coatings (bionic & photocatalytic), Anti-Icing & Deicing Coatings, Anti-Graffiti Coatings, Anti-Reflection Coatings, Thermal Barrier & Flame-Retardant Coatings, Oleophobic Coatings, and Hydrophobic Coatings among others.

By End-Use Industries: Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Packaging, Marine Industry, Military & Defense, Renewable Energy, Chemical, and others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Nano Coatings Market – Competitive Landscape:

Characterized by the presence of several large and small-scale players, the Global Nano Coatings Market appears to be fragmented and highly competitive. Though the large companies have a great geographical presence, the entry of several new companies will pose a stiff competition to them.

Emphasizing upon new product development initiatives, and geographical expansion; Marketers compete based on price and brand reinforcement. Matured players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, partnership, and technology launch in order to gain a competitive advantage in this market and thus to maintain their market position. These key players strive to develop a wide range of diverse products each intended for a particular purpose.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Nanovere Technologies, LLC. (U.S.), Nanowerk (U.S.), P2i Ltd. (U.K), NANOFILM. (U.S.), Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings (U.S.), Inframat Corporation (U.S.), Nanogate SE (Germany), Plasmatreat Gmbh (U.S.), NanoTech Coatings • (U.S.), Möller Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and CYTONIX (U.S.).

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

October 23, 2018 – HZO, Inc. (US), a leading global player in advanced and scalable electronics waterproofing and protection solutions announced the acquisition of Semblant Limited (UK), a leader in protective nanocoatings and waterproof technology.

The acquisition will enable HZO to quickly introduce additional protection solutions to current and future customers of both companies with its Spectrum of Protection portfolio of solutions that can allow greater flexibility to manufacturers looking to protect electronic components using a more diverse range of protective coating materials, equipment, and processes.

Global Nano Coatings Market – Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is holding the major share in the Global Nano Coatings Market. Japan has emerged as the major player in the region followed by China, South Korea, Taiwan, and India due to the growing demand from various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, electronics, packaging, healthcare military & defense, and marine.

Innovation in technologies and success achieved in the production of electronics and electrical items among others has propelled the Nano Coatings Market in the APAC region to continue its dominance over the global market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Whereas, Nano Coatings Market in the North American region closely follows the APAC region in terms of market consumption. This market is expected to show high demand during the forecast period 2018-2023 from the end-user industries such as building & construction, healthcare, aerospace, and renewable energy industries.

On the other hand, the Nano Coatings Market in the European region is rapidly emerging as a promising market. The region is expected to demonstrate high growth prospects during the forecast period, witnessing the huge demand from the industries such as automotive, microelectronics, and renewable energy industry.

The MEA region (the Middle East & Africa) is also expected to observe a considerable demand for nanocoatings over the assessment period due to growing building & construction, marine, and chemical industries.

Whereas, the Nano Coatings Market in the Latin American region is expected to be driven by the growing construction, marine, and renewable energy industries during the forecast periods, 2018-2023.

