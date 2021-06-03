Neon Gas Market by Manufacturers, Regions and SWOT Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Global “Neon Gas Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Neon Gas market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Neon Gas

Neon is a rare atmospheric gas which is odorless, colorless, tasteless, nontoxic, monatomic and chemically inert. Neon gas is principally shipped and used in gaseous form for excimer lasers, plasma displays, light bulbs, neon signs, and R & D laboratories. Neon is obtained from liquid air and it is mainly used in lighting.

Neon Gas Market Key Players:

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Parxair

Messer Group

Iceblick

Air Products

Air Water

Core Gas

Wuhan Steel Group

INGAS

Airgas

Matheson Tri-gas

Baosteel

Global Neon Gas market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Neon Gas has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Neon Gas in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Neon Gas Market Types:

Low-purity Product

High-purity Product

Ultra-high Purity Product Neon Gas Market Applications:

Neon Lamp

Medical Field

Refrigerant

Laser

Major Highlights of Neon Gas Market report: Neon Gas Market Overview., Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Neon Gas, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 1.65% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Neon gas can be classified into three types: low-purity product, high-purity product and ultra-high purity product. High-purity product is the most widely used products. Survey results showed that 56% of the neon gas market is neon lamp, 15% is laser industry, 15% is refrigerant industry, 10% is medical field and 4% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more neon gas. So, neon gas has a huge market potential in the future.

The cost of electricity is the largest single operating cost incurred in air separation plants. It is usually between one third and two thirds of the operating costs associated with producing neon gas.

The worldwide market for Neon Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.