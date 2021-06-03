New Report: Nuclear Medicine Market is Expected to Grow Globally Across Multiple Industries

Global Nuclear Medicine Market is expected to garner $8,207.5 million by 2022. The market is currently in its growth stage driven by increasing number of cancer cases and rising awareness about nuclear medicine. Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations comprising radioactive isotopes that are used in diagnosis and therapeutics. They are simple and small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is used in the treatment of cancer and cardiac & neurological disorders.

The conventional chemotherapy methods are being replaced by more convenient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology and cancer treatment, which opens up new avenues in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Moreover, it not only helps physicians during diagnosis, but also works as a convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices. Radiopharmaceuticals, also known as nuclear medicines, are used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis. F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 are some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures, while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures.

Convenience of the treatment with minimally invasive techniques attracts more patients towards radiopharmaceuticals mode of treatment as compared to chemotherapy. The factors that drive the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry include increasing incidence of cardiac patients and adoption of clear imaging technique, with the help of diagnostic equipment such as PET and SPECT. The factors that restrain the growth of the market include supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and limited number of trained medical personnel.

The report segments the radiopharmaceuticals industry on the basis of type, modality, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, and research. Based on modality, the nuclear medicine market is segregated into SPECT, PET, alpha emitters, beta emitters, and brachytherapy. According to application, the market is classified into oncology, cardiology, neurology, thyroid, and others. The geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue generating region accounting for about 35.1% of the total market and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group is also provided in this report.

Neuclear Medicine Market Key Benefit

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global nuclear medicine market.

This report includes a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2014 to 2022, which contribute in identifying the key market opportunities for growth.

Exhaustive analysis of the global radiopharmaceuticals market by type helps in understanding the types of radiopharmaceuticals that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence (of leading manufacturers of radiopharmaceuticals) helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Key market players within the radiopharmaceuticals market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly. This helps in understanding the competitive outlook of the global nuclear medicine market.

Neuclear Medicine/ Radiopahrmaceuticals Market Key Segments:

· By Type

Diagnostic Therapeutic



· By Modality

SPECT PET Alpha-emitters Beta-emitters Brachytherapy



· By Application

Oncology Cardiology Neurology Thyroid Others



· By Procedures

Oncology Cardiovascular Central Nervous System Endocrine Skeletal Gastrointestinal Genito-urinary Pulmonary PET & PET-CT Therapeutic Others



· By End-user

Hospitals and diagnostic centers Research institutes



· By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Belarus Czech Republic Greece Hungary Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Korea Pakistan Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Brazil Argentina South Africa Rest of LAMEA



