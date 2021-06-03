New Study on Proteases Market 2019 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

Protease is also referred as proteinase or peptidase. Protease is an enzyme which breaks down proteins and peptides. Protease enzymes catalyze protein catabolism by hydrolysis of the peptide bonds linking amino acids together. Protease helps to break down the protein in food into amino acids, which the body can use for energy. Proteases are found in animals, plants, bacteria, viruses, etc. Proteases are also involved in human biology such as protein processing, regulation of protein function, apoptosis, viral pathogenesis, digestion, etc.

The Global Proteases Market is segmented on the basis of source, product, method of production, formulation and application. Based on source, the market is segmented into animal sources, plant sources, and microbial sources. On the basis of the product the market is segmented into animal product, plant, and microbial. On the basis of the method of production the market is segmented into fermentation and extraction. On the basis of the formulation the market is segmented into liquid formulations, lyophilized powder, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, feed, soap & detergent industry, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Players: Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Amano Enzyme Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Biocatalysts Limited, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Dyadic International, Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Novozymes A/S, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

