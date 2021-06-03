New Tactics of Alternative Sweeteners Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Alternative Sweeteners Market by Product Type (High Fructose Syrup, High-Intensity Sweetener, and Low-Intensity Sweetener) and Application (Food, Beverage, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Alternative Sweeteners Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Alternative sweeteners are sugar substitutes that i8mpart sweetness but has a lower calorie content than sugar. These sweeteners have a low glycemic index that keeps the insulin levels unaffected after their consumption, and thus, are used as food additives. Variants of alternative sweeteners are being produced from different natural as well as artificial sources and they are widely used in various applications such as food in dairy products, bakery foods, beverages & others. People suffering from diabetes and obesity prefer these low-calorie sweeteners as it has a lesser sweetness quotient than sugar. Rise in demand for healthy, and low-calorie food & beverage is expected to boost the growth of the global alternative sweeteners market within the forecast period.

The demand for alternate sweeteners is not only due to its desired sweetness and price but also for its taste, nutrition, bulkiness, preservative qualities, heat resistance, and blending abilities. In addition, rise in health concerns and increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity boost the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for low-calorie sweetener and growth in the number of obese population majorly in the developing economies propel the market growth.

Alternative sweeteners are available in numerous forms such as high fructose syrup, high-intensity sweeteners, and low-intensity sweeteners, to cater to the different needs of consumer. They help in weight management, play a great role in preventing tooth decay, and are known to enhance the shelf life of products. Owing to large number of health benefits associated with their consumption, alternative sweeteners are widely used in food & beverage products, bakery & confectionery, and can also be used as nutritional supplements, thereby propelling their demand.

However, there is a great debate between FDA and scientists about its side effects such as headaches, dizziness, rashes, bloating, nausea, and other problems are caused due to the consumption of alternate sweeteners. Increase in ambiguity about health-related issues is expected to refrain the consumption of alternate sweeteners by consumers during the forecast period.

Moreover, health-conscious consumers are seeking beverages and foods made with natural ingredients, such as sweeteners called stevia extract. This has increasingly become a challenge for major food manufacturers to find sweeteners that meet consumer expectations in accordance to taste as well as cost and performance parameters. The key players have largely invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand from end users. This fact is expected to hamper the growth of the alternative sweeteners market.

The global alternate sweeteners market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, it is classified into high fructose syrup, high intensity sweetener and low intensity sweetener. Based on application, it is categorized into food, beverage, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the alternate sweeteners market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland-Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Health, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc., PureCircle Limited, and Associated British Foods Plc.

Key Benefits for Alternative Sweeteners Market:

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the global alternative sweeteners market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the alternative sweeteners market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the alternative sweeteners market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Alternative Sweeteners Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

– High Fructose Syrup

– High-intensity Sweeteners

– Low-intensity Sweeteners

By Application

– Food

– Beverages

– Others

By Region

North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– KSA

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising health concerns associated with weight-related problems

3.5.1.2. Growing demand for low calories sweeteners

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Ambiguity about health-related issues due to consumption of alternate sweeteners

3.5.2.2. Growth in challenges for food producers to develop sweeteners to exactly meet consumers expectations

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in awareness of sugar substitute

Chapter: 4: ALTERNATIVE SWEETENERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. High Fructose Syrup (HFS):

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. High-Intensity Sweetener (HIS):

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Low-intensity sweeteners (LIS):

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: ALTERNATIVE SWEETENERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2. FOOD:

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. BEVERAGE:

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. OTHERS:

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 6: ALTERNATIVE SWEETENERS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. US

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. CANADA

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. MEXICO

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. GERMANY

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue @…



