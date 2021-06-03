New Tactics of FMCG Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “FMCG Market by Type (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care, and Home Care) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for FMCG Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) also called Consumer packaged goods (CPG) is the largest group of consumer products along with the production, distribution, and marketing of these consumer goods. This includes durable and nondurable goods such as food & drinks, and personal, health and home care products. FMCG product is the products which required every day in human life. All sections of the society frequently consumed these products and spent a considerable portion of their income on these goods. The FMCG product group is an important contributor to the economy. The products include in the FMCG group have a quick turnover. The global FMCG market includes the wide range of durable and non-durable consumer products which are frequently purchased such as soap, toiletries, cosmetics, shaving products, tooth cleaning products, and detergents and the non-durable consumer products such as glassware, batteries, plastic goods, and paper products. Personal care and household are the leading segment which generates highest revenue of the overall market.

One of the major factors which is responsible to drive the growth of the global FMCG market such as the increase in population. Increase in population is directly proportional to the increase in consumption of the consumer goods. Moreover, frequent launches of new products also drive the growth of the global FMCG market. Growing awareness in the consumers about FMCG products is also responsible to drive the growth of the global FMCG market. Increase in the disposable income of middle-class population drives the growth of the global FMCG market. Rising income increases the purchases of FMCG products. Easier access of the consumer goods for common people is also contributing in the growth of global FMCG market. Change in the lifestyle of the consumers in developed and developing countries is also predicted to drive the growth of the global FMCG market. In addition, effective advertisement of the brands is also responsible for the growth of the global FMCG market. The FMCG industry has a strong distribution channel which is responsible to drive the growth of the global FMCG market. However, the growth of the FMCG market affected by the high competition in the major market players of FMCG market. Moreover, retail execution is also restraining the growth of the global FMCG market.

The growing trend of online shopping, R&D for the new brands and products and expansion of FMCG network in rural areas of developing countries will act as an opportunity for the growth of the global FMCG market.

The global FMCG market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type it is classified as food and beverages, personal care (skincare, cosmetics, hair care, others), healthcare care (over-the-counter drugs, vitamins & dietary supplements, oral care, feminine care, others), and home care. The distribution channel segment comprises of supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, specialty stores, specialty stores, e commerce and others. By region, it is analyzed through North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players of the global FMCG market analysed in this report are Procter and Gamble, Unilever Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and Nestle S.A.

Key Benefits for FMCG market:

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the FMCG market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier?buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

FMCG Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Food and Beverages

– Personal Care

– – – Skincare

– – – Cosmetics

– – – Hair care

– – – Others

– Healthcare Care

– – – Over-the-counter Drugs

– – – Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

– – – Oral Care

– – – Feminine Care

– – – Others

– Home Care

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

– Grocery Stores

– Specialty Stores

– E Commerce

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Demographic transition

3.5.1.1.1. Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.1.2. Growth in middle class group & young population

3.5.1.1.3. Urbanization

3.5.1.2. Premiumisation

3.5.1.3. Shift of economic power

3.5.1.4. Changes in lifestyle

3.5.1.5. Availability and Accessibility

3.5.1.6. Increased impact of consumer technology adoption

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Retail execution

3.5.2.2. Availability of counterfeiting products & brands

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. A billion new consumers in emerging markets

3.5.3.2. Prevailing opportunities in FMCG e-commerce

CHAPTER 4: FMCG MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Food and beverages

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Personal care

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.3.1. Skincare

4.3.3.2. Cosmetics

4.3.3.3. Hair care

4.3.3.4. Others

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. Health care

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.3.1. Over the counter

4.4.3.2. Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

4.4.3.3. Oral Care

4.4.3.4. Feminine Care

4.4.3.5. Others

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. Home care

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

Continue @…



