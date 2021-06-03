New Tactics of L-Arginine Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “L-Arginine Market – By Product (Food Grade, Pharma Grade), By Application (Supplements & Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store) & Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for L-ARGININE Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.



The L-arginine market is forecasted to thrive at XX% CAGR to reach notable market value by the end of 2023. L-arginine is an amino acid which synthesizes protein in the body and helps in the kidneys for removal of waste products from the body. The L-arginine has an important benefit in the fitness area which aids in recovering muscles after heavy exercising.

The consumers these days are more concerned about their fitness and wellness then they were ever before. Growing awareness among consumers about L-Arginine products is one of the major factors that is increasing the demand for the L-Arginine market. Consuming L-Arginine includes several function’s benefits for the body, such as wound healing, maintaining immune and hormone function dilates and relaxes the arteries and others, are the leading demand for L-Arginine in the market. The amino acid arginine changes into nitric oxide (NO) and this nitric oxide is a powerful neurotransmitter that helps blood vessels relax and improves circulation.

Further, the major factors driving the growth of this L-Arginine industry include the introduction of biological fermentation technology, which enabled an improved production of arginine. Besides this, the rising health awareness and increase in disposable income in emerging economies are some of the major factors which are fueling the growth of the L-Arginine market. Moreover, the increasing manufactures for L-Arginine with high-end user products mainly from eastern Asia and western European are the leading demand for L-Arginine product.

Additionally, the L-arginine finds extensive utilization among gym persons as it helps in improving athletic performance is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of L-Arginine market. Further, there are other potential health benefits with arginine, such as possible reduction of blood pressure and improved walking distance in patients with intermittent leg cramping and weakness known as intermittent claudication. Based on application, the market is segmented into supplements & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Supplements & nutrition segment is dominating the market for L-Arginine owing to its increasing demand among sports professionals as well as the younger generation. In term of the region the Asia-Pacific market is expected to lead the market growth and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the growing purchasing power in this region is high as compared to another region. However, the weak production of L-Arginine as compared to demand and lack of laboratories are restraint the market growth of L-Arginine.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of L-Arginine market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Food Grade

– Pharma Grade

By Application

– Supplements & Nutrition

– Pharmaceuticals

– Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Ajinomoto Corporation

– Kyowa Corporation

– Evonik

– Daesang

– Join-Ray Biotechnology

– Jingjing

– Jiahe Biotech

– Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co.

– Shine Star

– Xingyu Technology

– Longtengbiotech

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global L-Arginine Market

3. Global L-Arginine Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global L-Arginine Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global L-Arginine Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global L-Arginine Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

10.4. Food Grade Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Pharma Grade Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global L-Arginine Market Segmentation Analysis, By Applications

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

11.4. Supplements & Nutrition Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Pharmaceuticals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Cosmetics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global L-Arginine Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.2.1.4. Food Grade Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Pharma Grade Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Applications

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

13.2.2.4. Supplements & Nutrition Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Pharmaceuticals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Cosmetics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. Online stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

13.3.1.4. Food Grade Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Pharma Grade Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Applications

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Applications

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Applications

13.3.2.4. Supplements & Nutrition Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Pharmaceuticals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Cosmetics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.4. Online stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



