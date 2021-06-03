Next-generation Firewall Market Technological Innovation, Competitive Strategies and Growth by Leading Industry Players-arracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos

Next-generation Firewall Market by Component (Solution and Services), Type (Hardware, Virtual, and Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

A next-generation firewall (NGFW) is a part of the third generation of firewall technology, combining a traditional firewall with other network device filtering functionalities, such as an application firewall using in-line deep packet inspection (DPI), an intrusion prevention system (IPS). Other techniques might also be employed, such as TLS/SSL encrypted traffic inspection, website filtering, QoS/bandwidth management, antivirus inspection and third-party identity management integration.

NGFWs include the typical functions of traditional firewalls such as packet filtering, network- and port-address translation (NAT), stateful inspection, and virtual private network(VPN) support. The goal of next-generation firewalls is to include more layers of the OSI model, improving filtering of network traffic that is dependent on the packet contents. NGFWs perform deeper inspection compared to stateful inspection performed by the first- and second-generation firewalls. NGFWs use a more thorough inspection style, checking packet payloads and matching signatures for harmful activities such as exploitable attacks and malware.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: arracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos.

These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Increase in sophisticated cyberattacks, growth in IoT-based complex threat landscape, implementation of stringent government regulations toward data safety & security, and significant adoption of next-generation firewalls are some major factors, which drive the growth of the global next-generation firewall market. However, lack of cyber security skilled professionals and performance issues in cloud protection are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in cyber security spending and emergence of firewall as a service are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global next-generation firewall market is segmented based on component, type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on type, the market is divided into hardware, virtual, and cloud. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global next-generation firewall market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global next-generation firewall market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

