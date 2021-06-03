Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: Global Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Product Types, Major Application Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Overview

Non-alcoholic beer is frequently consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. Moreover, according to Islamic laws, the consumption of alcohol in any form is totally forbidden. Consequently, there is a complete ban on the sale and production of alcoholic beer in Islamic countries. With the introduction of flavored non-alcoholic beer by introducing a wide range of flavors such as fruit, coffee, vanilla, and others, the key players have been able to expand their market shares. A brand named Fayrouz has a unique brewing process. It avoids fermentation of malt, so that alcohol is not produced. This led, Al Azhar, a university and Sunni Islam’s most prestigious body, to approve the certification of this beer as halal and legally permit consumption of this non-alcoholic beer in the Islamic market.

Non-alcoholic beer is becoming one of the world’s most popular beverage owing to its various health benefits. The market supply of non-alcoholic beverages has witnessed an increasing trend over the past few years and it estimated to grow at a stupendous rate in the upcoming decade. The present day non-alcoholic beer symbolizes convenience, quality, and health. Non-alcoholic beer market has undergone many innovations in recent years which has led to the introduction of multiple flavors of the product in the market suiting to local preferences. With widespread acceptance of the product, non-alcoholic beer is attractive beverage solution among the food service companies. Non-alcoholic beer is in the growth stage of the product lifecycle. So, the manufacturers are coming up with various new and innovative products in order to retain their competitive market share in the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market.

Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3912

Non Alcoholic Beer Market- Key Players

The key players profiled in Non-Alcoholic Beer are-

Big Drop Brewing Co. (U.K.)

Krombacher Brauerei (Germany)

Bernard Brewery (Czech Republic )

Heineken N.V. (Netherland)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium)

Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany)

Suntory Beer (Japan)

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Among all the region, North America is estimated to account for the major market share in the year of 2017. The region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The major factors responsible for the growth of North America non-alcoholic beer market are; increasing number of heart diseases, and rising number of working class population. Taxation on alcoholic beverages has supported the growth of non-alcoholic beer market in the North America and will continue supporting throughout the forecast period. However, Rest of the World is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Growing youth segment and increasing working population, rising incomes and rising purchasing power, higher brand consciousness, changing consumer preferences, growing urbanization, and rising of middle class population are the biggest drivers in the growth of non-alcoholic beer industry of Middle East & Latin America.

According to the Islamic law in Middle East which doesn’t permit any alcoholic beverage to be sold openly in shops and general stores. Most non-alcoholic beers are marketed and labelled as flavoured malts which include a variety of flavours like Apple, strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, peach, pomegranate, classic malt and others. Some popular non-alcoholic beers in Middle East are barbican, 3 horses, Holstein and others.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Segments

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market has been divided into type, process, raw material, and region

On the Basis of Type

Alcohol Free

0.5% Alcohol

On the Basis of Process

Reverse Osmosis

Vacuum

Boilers

On the Basis of Raw Material

Malt

Yeast

Flavors

Enzymes

Hops

On the Basis of Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Latest Industry Updates

Mar 2017 Heineken N.V. launched new non-alcoholic beer under its new version of flagship lager

Dec 2016 Heineken N.V. launched their new non-alcoholic beer products in Indonesia

Nov 2016 Big Drop Brewing Co. launched new non-alcoholic beer under the brand name of spiced brown ale

Feb 2016 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA launched non-alcoholic beer under the brand name of “Beck’s Blue Lemon”

July 2016 Erdinger Weibbrau, Inc. extended the product line of non-alcoholic beer by launching a new product. The product is made especially for the post workout beverage