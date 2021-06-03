Non-Alcoholic Squash Market – Increasing Health Consciousness And Different Types Of Flavors Is Expected To Propel The Market Growth in Near Future

With detailed analysis on market volume and market size, Kenneth Research has divided the ‘Non-alcoholic squash market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027’. Additionally the study covers the growth of the market in five major regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region and further includes latest trends, challenges and opportunities pertaining to the growth of the market during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The global Non-Alcoholic Squash market is segmented on the basis of nature, fruit type, end-use, packaging and distribution. On the basis of fruit type orange squash is expected to contribute significant share of the global non-alcoholic market. On the basis of distribution channel hyper/supermarket is contributing relatively higher market share in comparison to other distribution channel. In terms of growth online store is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Asia-pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global non-alcoholic squash market, followed by Europe and North America. The increasing health consciousness is the major reason for the expansion of the non-alcoholic squash market. Additionally, the development of sugar free squash also results in increasing demand for non-alcoholic squash.

Global Non-Alcoholic squash market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018-2027 and is expected to reach USD 29.5 Bn by 2027.The market is expected to grow at substantial rate owing to increasing population and rapid industrialization across the developing countries. Additionally, growing healthcare initiatives among consumers increases the demand for the global non-alcoholic squash market during the forecast period. North America is also expected witness a prominent growth with U.S contributing the maximum share. This is attributed to the fact that rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers.

Increasing Health Consciousness And Different Types Of Flavors Is Expected To Propel The Market Growth

The availability of variety of non-alcoholic squash drinks is propelling to market growth of non-alcoholic squash market. The presence of natural ingredients in non-alcoholic squash drinks is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The availability of wide range of squash product is expected to increase the demand for non-alcoholic squash.

The non-alcoholic squash market is also significantly increasing due to the high nutrition value and various health benefits associated with its consumption.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global non-alcoholic squash market which includes company profiling of Pepsico inc., Evergreen juices inc.,Dabur, Parle agro, The Coca-Cola company, James white drinks, Evolution fresh, suja life, llc, Höllinger, Nectar imports ltd., Anpellegrino s.p.a, Robinsons, Kissan, Britvic, Hamdard and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global non-alcoholic squash market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

