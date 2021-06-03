Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market to 2025 – General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Digirad Corporation, Siemens AG, Neusoft Corporation, Mediso Ltd., CMR Naviscan, SurgicEye GmbH, and CAPINTEC, INC

The Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Nuclear medicine imagining utilizes radioactive substances that are ideally injected into the bloodstream, swallowed or are inhaled. With the help of these radiotracers, images are obtained, which help the physicians in detection and diagnosis of illness. These technologies are being used extensively in detection of various kinds of cancer, orthopedic disorders and other conditions. Nuclear medicine imaging offers the potential to identify diseases that cannot be identified by other techniques at comparatively earlier stage.

Increasing number of ageing population along with rise in the number of cardiac ailments and cancer cases are anticipated to propel growth of the market in the coming years. Development of better radiotracers along with advanced imaging technologies are known to provide considerable growth opportunities for the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Digirad Corporation, Siemens AG, Neusoft Corporation, Mediso Ltd., CMR Naviscan, SurgicEye GmbH, and CAPINTEC, INC. among others.

North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the market in the coming years, owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and cancer cases in the region of North America. The demand for nuclear medicine equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to various technological developments taking place in the healthcare industry specifically in developing economies such as China and India. Availability of various government initiatives to introduce the use of nuclear medicine equipment in countries such as India is further expected to accelerate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the coming years.

The nuclear medicine equipment market is segmented based on product as, Single Photon-Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), planar scintigraphy and hybrid PET. The segment of SPECT is further categorized as, hybrid SPECT systems and standalone SPECT systems. Based on application, the market is segmented as, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, imaging centers, academic & research centers, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global nuclear medicine equipment market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall nuclear medicine equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

