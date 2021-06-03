Optical Satellite Communication Market Outlook By Product Overview, Application And Regions 2027 with Analytical Space, ATLAS Space Operations, BALL, BridgeSat, Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos S.A., Laser Light Communications

Communication links between space crafts are crucial in space infrastructure. Optical communication technology wirelessly transmits data for such communications. The technology is advantageous over microwaves as optical beam width is much lesser, leading to high antenna gains on both transmit and receive. Moreover, optical satellite communication requires easy construction of network topology and has low deployment cost.

The optical satellite communication market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing need for high need bandwidth with increasing audio-on-demand and video-on-demand. Furthermore, the ever-growing population of smartphones and mobile phones user is further expected to fuel the growth of the optical satellite communication market. On the other hand, emerging IoT and machine to machine communication technologies are likely to showcase significant growth opportunities for the optical satellite communication market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Analytical Space, Inc., ATLAS Space Operations, Inc., BALL CORPORATION, BridgeSat Inc., Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos S.A., Laser Light Communications, Maxar Technologies Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mynaric AG, Sitael S.p.A.

The “Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of optical satellite communication market with detailed market segmentation by components, application and geography. The global optical satellite communication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading optical satellite communication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global optical satellite communication market is segmented on the basis of components and application. Based on components, the market is segmented as transmitters, receivers, modulator, demodulator and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as backhaul, surveillance and security, tracking and monitoring, telecommunication, enterprise connectivity, last mile access, research and space exploration and others.

The optical satellite communication Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

