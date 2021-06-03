Optical Satellite Communication Market Size, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report to 2027 | Top Key Players – Analytical Space, ATLAS Space Operations, BALL , BridgeSat , Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos S.A.

Communication links between space crafts are crucial in space infrastructure. Optical communication technology wirelessly transmits data for such communications. The technology is advantageous over microwaves as optical beam width is much lesser, leading to high antenna gains on both transmit and receive. Moreover, optical satellite communication requires easy construction of network topology and has low deployment cost.

The optical satellite communication market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing need for high need bandwidth with increasing audio-on-demand and video-on-demand. Furthermore, the ever-growing population of smartphones and mobile phones user is further expected to fuel the growth of the optical satellite communication market. On the other hand, emerging IoT and machine to machine communication technologies are likely to showcase significant growth opportunities for the optical satellite communication market during the forecast period.

The “Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of optical satellite communication market with detailed market segmentation by components, application and geography. The global optical satellite communication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading optical satellite communication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global optical satellite communication market is segmented on the basis of components and application. Based on components, the market is segmented as transmitters, receivers, modulator, demodulator and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as backhaul, surveillance and security, tracking and monitoring, telecommunication, enterprise connectivity, last mile access, research and space exploration and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global optical satellite communication market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The optical satellite communication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting optical satellite communication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the optical satellite communication market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4OPTICAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.OPTICAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.OPTICAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.OPTICAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENTS

8.OPTICAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9.OPTICAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.OPTICAL SATELLITE COMMUNICATION MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

