Orthopedic Orthotics Market growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023 | Bauerfeind AG, Breg, BSN Medical, DeRoyal Industries, DJO Global, Ossur, Ottobock, Truelife, Hanger

Orthotics is a specialized medical field that includes construction and design of orthotic device braces, splints, and other artificial external devices used to support the spine or limbs or to assist/prevent relative movements. Orthotic devices are commonly used to treat conditions of the upper and lower extremities, frequently for patients with spina bifida, muscular dystrophy, and multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, these devices aid in recovery of patients suffering congenital conditions, trauma injury, postoperative, osteoarthritis care, and other conditions.

The global orthopedic orthotics market was valued at $3,130 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the global orthopedic orthotics market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other bone disorders. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of bone injuries and increase in sports-related injuries due to growing physical health consciousness fuel the market growth. However, high costs associated with customized orthotic devices impede this growth.

Orthopedic Orthotics Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., BSN Medical, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Ossur, Ottobock, Truelife, Hanger, Inc., Fillauer LLC.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659224/sample

The global orthopedic orthotics market was valued at $3,130 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,658 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023. The growth of the global orthopedic orthotics market is driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other bone disorders. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of bone injuries and increase in sports-related injuries due to growing physical health consciousness fuel the market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global Orthopedic Orthotics Market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region-and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Orthopedic Orthotics MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Orthopedic Orthotics MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Orthopedic Orthotics MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659224/buy/5370

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]