Over-the-top Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2025 | Amazon Web Services, Netflix,  Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple, Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten, Microsoft Corporation

Over-the-top Market by Component (Solution and Services), Device Type (Smartphones, Smart TV’s, Laptops Desktops and Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box, and Others), Content Type (Video, AudioVoIP, Games, Communication, and Others), Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Hybrid, and Others), User Type (Personal and Commercial), End User (Media & Entertainment, Education & Training, Health & Fitness, IT & Telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, Government, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Over-the-top TV and video has had a major disruptive effect on the traditional pay TV market. Although the US is the world’s OTT leader and pioneer, there is plenty going on elsewhere – and every country is different.

Over the top (OTT) messaging leaders are rapidly evolving their key mobile messaging application interfaces to new voice and video communications, with revenue dilution implications for carriers worldwide. The progress made in mobile IP voice and video in the past year alone from key OTT players such as Facebook and Google is a clear indication of heightened mobile communications competitive pressure from these new players in 2016 and beyond. OTT players are transforming their communications apps into rich media platforms that serve as social networking hubs, offering a number of media services. Apps built on top of messaging enable users to solve broad problems. Messaging becomes a hub for consuming content and making transactions. Still, we argue that OTT communications providers need partnerships with carriers, to garner scale and differentiation.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728136/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten Inc., Microsoft Corporation

– Tencent Holdings Ltd. The smartphone segment dominated the overall over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of smartphones to stream over-the-top services and growth in potential market for larger screen smartphones in developing economies. Also, the segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the upcoming years due to advent of affordable android-based smartphones, which have democratized online gaming and brought gameplay to millions of smartphone users.

The media & entertainment industry dominated the over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to rise in numbers of digital-video consumers. This is expected to increase the demand of OTT services in media & entertainment industry. However, the IT & telecom industry is expected to witness highest CAGR in the OTT market forecast period due to the growth of over-the-top services in telecommunication industries for video calling, voice, and messaging services.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and OTT market trends. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the OTT industry to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the OTT market growth.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728136/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the global OTT market analysis, trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and OTT market opportunity.

– The OTT market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the OTT industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 6: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY CONTENT TYPE

CHAPTER 7: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY REVENUE MODEL

CHAPTER 8: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY USER TYPE

CHAPTER 9: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 10: OVER-THE-TOP MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.2. Netflix, Inc.

11.3. Hulu, LLC

11.4. Google LLC

11.5. Apple Inc.

11.6. Facebook, Inc.

11.7. Telstra Corporation Limited

11.8. Rakuten, Inc.

11.9. Microsoft Corporation

11.10. Tencent Holdings Ltd

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012728136/buy/3840

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.