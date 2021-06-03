Packaging Robots Market 2023 Demand and Top Key Players- Krones, Fanuc, Schneider Electric, Yaskawa America, Mitsubishi Electric

Robots in packaging processes are designed to reduce the manual workforce and increase the production throughput. Robotics provide flexibility and accuracy in applications such as cartooning, filling, tray packing, and de-palletizing. In addition, companies are benefited with robotic palletizing when they start losing productivity due to manual palletizing.

Increase in usage of robots to increase efficiency in packaging, need for automation in industries, and cost reduction advantages due to robotic packaging systems drive the packaging robots market growth. Further, the evolving global robot industry and growth in e-commerce and retail sector acts as an opportunity towards the packaging robots market growth. However, high initial cost and lack of skilled labor is expected to restrain the packaging robots market.

Packaging Robots Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.

The global packaging robots market is segmented into gripper type, application, end user, and geography. Based on gripper type, the packaging robots market is divided into clamp, claw, vacuum, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into picking & placing, packing and palletizing. The packing application is further segmented into tray packing, case packing, filling, and others while palletizing includes bag palletizing, case palletizing and de-palletizing. By end user, the market is categorized into food & beverage, consumer products, logistics, pharmaceutical, and others. The food & beverage industry generated the highest revenue in 2016 owing to high adoption of robots for packing high orders. Geographically, the packaging robots industry is analyzed across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with China accounting for the highest share.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global packaging robots market to identify the potential investment pockets.

It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the overall market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis have been elucidated.

Quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2016-2023 are highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of suppliers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Packaging Robots MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Packaging Robots MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Packaging Robots MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

