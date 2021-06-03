Pentane Market is anticipated to reach $128.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1% | Royal Dutch Shell, Phillips 66 Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Top Solvent, Haltermann Carless

The global pentane market size was valued at $97.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $128.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Also, the global pentane production is likely to reach 123.9 kilotons by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Pentane is a colorless highly volatile liquid, which is soluble in water. This chemical is produced from the fractional distillation process of petroleum.

The growth of the global pentane market is significantly driven by low cost of pentane along with benefits associated with it and upsurge in demand from the end-user industries such as paint, textile, agro, and others. However, implementation of stringent government regulations towards the usage of pentane and high production cost restrict the market growth. On the contrary, increased usage of pentane in fuel blending and formulation is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the global market growth.

Pentane Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66 Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Top Solvent Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless UK Ltd., INEOS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., and Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the market.

In-depth analysis of the global pentane industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Pentane market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players in the pentane industry are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Pentane MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Pentane MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Pentane MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

