Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market 2023 | BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific, Terumo

The global PTCA balloon catheters market was valued at $1,064 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,431 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023. Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) is a minimally-invasive procedure used to open blocked or narrowed coronary arteries. PTCA balloons are inflated inside a blocked coronary artery to open up the blockage and allow smooth blood flow.

Increase in geriatric population and changes in lifestyle of people, technological advancements, changes in FDA policy, and increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders are expected to drive the market growth. However, availability of alternative therapies and complications associated with PTCA balloon catheters restrain this growth.

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, THE SPECTRANETICS CORPORATION.

The upsurge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, delivery platform, compliance, balloon material, and region. Based on product, it is divided into normal balloon catheter, drug eluting balloon catheter, cutting balloon catheter, and scoring balloon catheter. Based on delivery platform it is bifurcated into over-the-wire (OTW) balloon catheter, and rapid exchange (RX)/monorail balloon catheter.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Product and material segmentation analysis helps understand the various types of devices and materials used to manufacture PTCA balloons.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the prevailing opportunities.

