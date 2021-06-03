Peripheral Artery Disease Market is projected to reach $4,980 million by 2023 | Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, The Spectranetics Corporation, AngioDynamics

Peripheral artery disease is characterized by plaque built up in the arteries carrying blood from heart to legs, arms, and other limbs. Peripheral artery disease in turn also increases the risk of other cardiovascular disorders such as heart attack, coronary heart disease, stroke, and ischemic attack.

The global peripheral artery disease market generated $3,136 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,980 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. The growth in geriatric population coupled with increase in incidence of peripheral artery disease are the major factors that drive the growth of the peripheral artery disease market. In addition, introduction of advanced interventional products such as drug coated balloons also boost the market growth. However, restenosis (reoccurrence of the disease post treatment) majorly restraints the market growth.

Peripheral Artery Disease Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, The Spectranetics Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., BIOTRONIK, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

The global peripheral artery disease market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on type, the market is divided into peripheral angioplasty balloons, peripheral stents, peripheral catheters, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and peripheral accessories. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the market through 2016-2023 that helps identify the upcoming market opportunities.

Recent industry trends and developments and the future opportunities are also covered.

Extensive knowledge about the key market players and their strategies is provided.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Peripheral Artery Disease MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Peripheral Artery Disease MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Peripheral Artery Disease MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

