Pharma & Cosmetics Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2019-2024

About Pharma & Cosmetics:

Pharma is a substance of the prevention or treatment for human diseases. It can be divided into natural medicine and synthetic medicine according to the source. Pharma is a material which can prevent and treat disease, reduce pain, improve health, or enhance the body’s resistance to disease or to help diagnose diseases.

Pharma & Cosmetics Market Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

GSK

Bayer

Merck & Co

L’ OREAL

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Kao

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Henkel

Shanghai Jahwa

Pharma & Cosmetics market is a growing market into the Pharma & Healthcare sector at present years. The Pharma & Cosmetics has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Pharma & Cosmetics Market Types:

Ointments

Creams

Gels

Others Pharma & Cosmetics Market Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

OTC

Cosmetics Scope of the Report:

Pharmaceutical (OTC) occupies an important share in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals (OTC) can be classified into ointments, creams, gels and others according to drug properties.

Cosmetics can be classified into skincare, haircare, oral care and others according to application situations, of which skincare occupies the largest share.

The world pharma & cosmetics consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world pharma & cosmetics production will increase at a growth rate of about 2.38%.

With the development of economy, the world pharma & cosmetics capacity will continue to expand in the future and the main consumption region will be in NA and EU.

The worldwide market for Pharma & Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1924900 million US$ in 2024, from 1509500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.