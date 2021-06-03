Phenylacetic Acid Market 2019 Report Top-Companies Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecast to 2024

Global “Phenylacetic Acid Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Phenylacetic Acid market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Phenylacetic Acid

Phenylacetic acid (abr. PAA and synonyms are: α-toluic acid, benzeneacetic acid, alpha tolylic acid, 2-phenylacetic acid, β-phenylacetic acid) is an organic compound containing a phenyl functional group and a carboxylic acid functional group. It is a white solid with a disagreeable odor. Because it is used in the illicit production of phenylacetone (used in the manufacture of substituted amphetamines), it is subject to controls in countries including the United States and China.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877555

Phenylacetic Acid Market Key Players:

Hebei Chengxin

Hebei Zehao Biotechnology

White Deer

TUL

Alembic

Gow Chemical

Jinguan Chemical

SPI

Global Phenylacetic Acid market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Phenylacetic Acid has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Phenylacetic Acid in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Phenylacetic Acid Market Types:

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA

Chemical Grade PAA Phenylacetic Acid Market Applications:

Penicillin

Flavor and Fragrance

Pesticide

Others Enquire before Purchasing this Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877555 Major Highlights of Phenylacetic Acid Market report: Phenylacetic Acid Market Overview., Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Phenylacetic Acid, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation. Scope of Report:

Phenylacetic acid has a high concentration. The top three companies account for more than 78.86 % of market share. Hebei Chengxin, Hebei Zehao Biotechnology and TUL are the tycoons of phenylacetic acid. Hebei Chengxin is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 38.30% in 2015.

In terms of application, phenylacetic acid can be applied in penicillin industry, flavor and fragrance industry, pesticide industry and other. Penicillin industry accounted for the largest market with about 82.60% of the global consumption for phenylacetic acid in 2015.

The worldwide market for Phenylacetic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.9% over the next five years, will reach 70 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.