Piano (Pianoforte) Market 2019-2024 Driven by Manufacturing Cost, Process Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers

Pianoforte is a musical instrument in which felt-covered hammers, operated from a keyboard, strike the metal strings. It is commonly used for solo performances, ensemble, accompaniment and other performances, and it is very convenient for composing and rehearsing music.

Pianoforte is a musical instrument in which felt-covered hammers, operated from a keyboard, strike the metal strings. It is commonly used for solo performances, ensemble, accompaniment and other performances, and it is very convenient for composing and rehearsing music.

Piano (Pianoforte) Market Key Players:

Yamaha Pianos

KAWAI

Samick

Youngchang

Steinborgh

Steinway

Bechstein

Mason & Hamlin

AUGUST FOERSTER

Fazioli

Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group

Hailun Pianos

Xinghai Piano Group

Goodway

DUKE Piano

Shanghai Mendelssohn Piano

Nanjing Schumann Piano

Harmony Piano

Artfield Piano

Shanghai Piano

J-Sder Piano

Kingsburg Piano

Huapu Piano

Piano (Pianoforte) Market Types:

Grand piano

Upright piano 

Piano (Pianoforte) Market Applications:

Performance

Learning and teaching

Performance

Learning and teaching

Entertainment

In global market, the sales of Pianoforte increase from 548579 Units in 2012 to 668062 Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.05%. In 2016, the global Pianoforte market is led by China, capturing about 72.29% of global Pianoforte consumption. Japna is the second-largest region-wise market with 8.60% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Pianoforte are Yamaha Pianos, KAWAI, Samick, Youngchang, Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group, Hailun Pianos, Xinghai Piano Group, Goodway, etc. Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group is the world leader, holding 26.11 % sales market share in 2016.

In application, Pianoforte downstream is wide and recently Pianoforte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of performance, learning and teaching, entertainment and others. Globally, the Pianoforte market is mainly driven by growing demand for learning and teaching which accounts for nearly 44.72% of total downstream consumption of Pianoforte in global.

In type, Pianoforte can be divided into grand piano and upright piano. Upright piano holds most of Pianoforte sales. In 2016, the Upright piano Sales was 558975 Units and the Market Share (%) was 83.67%, and it will be 687615 Units and 85.54% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.00% from 2016 to 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Pianoforte consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Pianoforte is estimated to be 803825 Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Piano (Pianoforte) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2410 million US$ in 2024, from 2180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.