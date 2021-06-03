PlayStation Network (PSN) Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

PlayStation Network (PSN) is a digital media entertainment service provided by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Launched in November 2006, PSN was originally conceived for the PlayStation video game consoles, but soon extended to encompass smartphones, tablets, Blu-ray players and high-definition televisions. As of April 2016, over 110 million users have been documented, with 70 million of them active monthly.

The increasing demand for PlayStation Network drives the market. Rising disposable incoming, people preference, technical advancement and convenience of PlayStation

Network are key factors contributing to growth of market. The play station store is an alphanumeric mass media store obtainable to consumers through the play station network. The store proposes a variety of downloadable content together for procurement and obtainable free of charge. Accessible content consists of complete games, extra content, playable samples, and theme tune and game and or film promos. There are four diverse forms of the play station store including Asia, Europe comprising Oceania and the Middle East, Japan, and North America comprising Latin America. Content may differ for each nation. There is no play station store in China.

In 2018, the global PlayStation Network（PSN） market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global PlayStation Network（PSN） status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PlayStation Network（PSN） development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Electronic Arts

PlayStation

Tecmo Koei

Atlus

Bethesda

Rockstar Games

Activision

Warner Bros Interactive

Entertainment

2K Games

Curve Digital

Ubisoft

Sony

SCEA

Zen Studios

CD Projekt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PlayStation Games

PlayStation Movies

PlayStation TV Shows

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

Tablets

Blu-Ray Players

High-Definition Televisions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

