Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Expanding Massively by 2019-2027 Profiling Leading Players – ABB Group, Central Industrial Supply, Cisco Systems, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton, Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing

The power distribution unit (PDU), also known as mains distribution unit (MDU), is a device designed to distribute, control and manages electric power in a data center. Power distribution units can be accessed and connected over remote networks and effectively provide statistics on power usage effectiveness. PDUs help in minimizing the downtime of servers while increasing uptime, monitor power usage and reduce overall power consumption.

The report aims to provide an overview of power distribution unit market with detailed market segmentation by type, power phase, distribution channel, end-use industry and geography. The global power distribution unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading power distribution unit market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, ABB Group, Central Industrial Supply Company Inc. (CIS), Cisco Systems, Inc., Cyber Power Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Legrand SA, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Group Corp.

The power distribution unit market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the high demand for data centers on account of rising data volume. Besides, several advantages, such as real-time data monitoring, reduced power consumption and increased uptime in modern power distribution units, are further expected to boost the market growth. However, growing data center server complexity may hamper the growth of the power distribution unit market. On the other hand, a growing demand for cloud computing is expected to showcase symbolic opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global power distribution unit market is segmented on the basis of type, power phase, distribution channel and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as basic, intelligent, metered and switched. By power phase, the market is segmented as single phase and three phase. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented as offline and online. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, education, data center, utilities, military & defense and others.

