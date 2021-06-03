Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Report 2019 to 2024: Analysis and Proposals on New Project Investment

Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Report 2019 to 2024 with Major Players, Types, Applications, and Leading Regions is an analytical tool for highlighting changes, evaluating the current market, and encouraging the ongoing trends. This Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) report admits the competitive and rapidly evolving industry, marketing advice that is up to date is imperative to track performance and make decisions such as both endurance and growth.

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli

Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market, By Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Type, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

Procalcitonin Antigen

Procalcitonin Antibody

Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market, By Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Application, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

Medical Industry

Scientific Research

Profound assessment of Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) market competition and leading players:

Thermo Fisher

Roche Diagnostics

bioMerieux

HyTest

BBI Solutions

ProSpec

Wondfo

Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology

Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine

Snibe

Vazyme Biotech

Getein Biotech

Hotgen Biotech

Lumigenex

Nanjing Norman Biological Technology

Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical

Kitgen

Beijing KeyGen

Beijing Apis

Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market Overview: –

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an excessive host immune response to a serious infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.6 million Americans suffered from sepsis in 2011, of which about 260,000 did not survive. PCT can play a critical role in addressing this clinical challenge and has become a key component of successful sepsis protocols across the U.S. and Europe. PCT levels increase precipitously in patients with severe bacterial infection. PCT is therefore an extremely important biomarker enabling specific differentiation between a severe bacterial infection and other causes of inflammatory reactions.Expressed in E.coli, PCT can be used as a reagent to prepare calibrators for procalcitonin or calcitonin immunoassays.The global procalcitonin market had reached 126.4 g in 2016 and is expected to increase reach 212.6 g by 2023. In terms of revenue, the global procalcitonin chloride market was valued 61.85 Million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 92.27 Million USD by 2023. Overall, the procalcitonin products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.The manufacture region is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, of which Europe is the largest region with the share 36.92% in 2016. The production shares of Europe, China and Japan were 23.07%, 19.12% and 6.43%.The consumption share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific were 26.73%, 28.27%, 35.77% in 2016. Asia Pacific is the main export region.There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Procalcitonin market will become more intense.The worldwide market for Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically this Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) report is split into several important areas, together with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and also market share and growth pace in those regions, by 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering North America, UK, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

