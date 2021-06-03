Professional Hair Care Industry (Market) Growth Analysis by Top key Players 2018-2024

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Professional Hair Care Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024,” the global professional hair care market was valued at $18,072 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $23,601 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2024. North America dominated the global market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third share of the total revenue.

Ask for Discount @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4620

The adoption of professional hair care therapies and products in the world has increased over the last four to five years, because of the rapid increase in the disposable income of consumers. The use of professional products ensures damage-free scalp and hair, which further enhances the overall personality and thus, confidence of a person. This has resulted in the growth of the global professional hair care market.

The professional hair care market size is witnessing notable growth across the world. This is attributed to the consumers following the celebrities and various leaders, and presence of a substantial number of youth population on social media platforms, which exposes them to the changing hairstyle trends and grooming methods. The wide fluctuations in hair styling trends are driving the global professional hair care market. Also, the popularity of the do it yourself” hair styling trend among consumers has drastically increased the consumption of professional hair care products in the developed markets.

Key Findings Of The Professional Hair Care Market :

In terms of value, the hair coloring is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The salons distribution channel accounted for the maximum share in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the period, 2018-2024.

North America is expected to dominate the professional hair care market, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value.

In the global professional hair care market, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Key players profiled in the global professional hair care industry include L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.

The adoption of professional hair care therapies and products in the world has increased over the last four to five years, because of the rapid increase in the disposable income of consumers. The use of professional products ensures damage-free scalp and hair, which further enhances the overall personality and thus, confidence of a person. This has resulted in the growth of the global professional hair care market.

The professional hair care market size is witnessing notable growth across the world. This is attributed to the consumers following the celebrities and various leaders, and presence of a substantial number of youth population on social media platforms, which exposes them to the changing hairstyle trends and grooming methods. The wide fluctuations in hair styling trends are driving the global professional hair care market. Also, the popularity of the do it yourself” hair styling trend among consumers has drastically increased the consumption of professional hair care products in the developed markets.

Key Findings Of The Professional Hair Care Market :

In terms of value, the hair coloring is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The salons distribution channel accounted for the maximum share in 2017 and is likely to remain dominant throughout the period, 2018-2024.

North America is expected to dominate the professional hair care market, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value.

In the global professional hair care market, India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Key players profiled in the global professional hair care industry include L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.