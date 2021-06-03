Public Interior Design Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Interior design is based on the nature of the use of the building, their environment and the corresponding standards, the use of the material and technical means and architectural design principles to create a rational function, comfortable and beautiful, to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment. The space environment has both use value and meet appropriate functional requirements, but also reflects the historical context, architectural style, atmosphere and other psychological factors. Explicitly “create to meet the people’s material and spiritual needs of the indoor environment” as the purpose of interior design.

In 2018, the global Public Interior Design market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Public Interior Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Interior Design development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gensler

Gold Mantis

HOK

HBA

Perkins+Will

Jacobs

Stantec

IA Interior Architects

Callison

Nelson

Leo A Daly

SOM

HKS

DB & B

Cannon Design

NBBJ

Perkins Eastman

CCD

AECOM Technology

Wilson Associates

M Moser Associates

SmithGroupJJR

Areen Design Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Newly decorated

Repeated decorated

Market segment by Application, split into

School

Hospital

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

