Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market Outlook to 2025 – LANDAUER, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., RDC Inc., Arrow-Tech, Inc., Centronic, Amray Radiation Protection, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd, and S.E. International, Inc.

The Radiation Monitoring and Safety Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Radiation monitoring is a technique used in determining radiation dose or any radionuclide contamination for monitoring the exposure to radiation or radioactive substances. Environmental protection agencies worldwide implement strict tests to ensure that the environmental radiation is within the internationally agreed, pre-defined safety limits.

Rising security threat to drive the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market for homeland security, increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, growing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, projected increase in the number of nuclear power plants, technological advancements in radiation detection, growing focus on nuclear power in India that meets demand to provide opportunity for the growth of radiation monitoring and safety market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market LANDAUER, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., RDC Inc., Arrow-Tech, Inc., Centronic, Amray Radiation Protection, Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd, and S.E. International, Inc.

North America is expected to hold largest share in the radiation monitoring and safety products market. Technological advancements, favorable regulatory framework, and a constant threat of nuclear terrorism are the factors contributing to the growth of market in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest rate due to emergence of nuclear power hubs such as India & China thereby, rendering high growth over this region.

The radiation monitoring and safety market is segmented based on product as, radiation detection and monitoring products and radiation safety products. On the basis of composition, the radiation monitoring and safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators and solid-state detectors. On the basis of application, the radiation monitoring and safety market is segmented into homeland security & defense, healthcare, industrial applications, nuclear power plants, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry overview and forecast of the global radiation monitoring and safety market based on product, composition and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall radiation monitoring and safety market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

