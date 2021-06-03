Renewable Energy Market Registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025

A fresh report titled “Renewable Energy Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Renewable Energy Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global renewable energy market was valued at $928.0 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,512.3 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Renewable energy technologies use natural sources such as wind, solar, water, and others, to transform these sources into usable forms of energy such as electricity, and mechanical energy.

Factors contributing toward growth of the renewable energy market are volatile nature of fossil fuels and rise in stringent government regulations for reduction of greenhouses gas emissions. However, high cost of renewable energy infrastructure is anticipated to hamper the growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in government funding in the renewable energy sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.

The global renewable energy market is segmented into type, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into hydroelectric power, wind power, bioenergy, solar energy, and geothermal energy. Based on end use, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. Based on region, the renewable energy market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The renewable energy market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major manufacturers profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., General Electric (GE), The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), Innergex, Enel Spa (Enel), Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), EDF, Geronimo Energy, Invenergy, and ACCIONA.

Other players in the value chain of the market includes Vestas Wind Systems A/S, UpWind Solutions, Inc., Senvion S.A., and Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd. ENERCON GmbH.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the renewable energy market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– The renewable energy market size is provided in terms of value and volume.

– The renewable energy market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the renewable energy industry for strategy building.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Hydroelectric Power

– Wind Power

– Bioenergy

– Solar Energy

– Geothermal Energy

By End Use

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Sweden

– Austria

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Indonesia

– South Korea

– Rest of Europe

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB Ltd.

– General Electric (GE)

– The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power)

– Innergex

– Enel Spa (Enel)

– Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy)

– EDF

– Geronimo Energy

– Invenergy

– ACCIONA.

The other players in the value chain include:

– Vestas Wind Systems A/S

– UpWind Solutions, Inc.

– Senvion S.A.

– Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.

– ENERCON GmbH

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent market overview

3.3. Key forces shaping renewable energy market

3.3.1. High bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis, by Type, 2017 – 2025

3.4.2. Pricing Analysis, by End Use, 2017 – 2025

3.4.3. Pricing Analysis, by Region, 2017 – 2025

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Impact of government regulations on global renewable energy market

3.7. Patent analysis

3.7.1. By region (2012-2017)

3.8. Case studies

3.8.1. Case study 01

3.8.2. Case Study 02

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Asia-Pacific region emerging as significant player in renewable energy market

3.9.1.2. Government initiatives

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. High manufacturing cost

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Rising electric vehicles offer lucrative growth opportunities for renewable energy market

CHAPTER 4: RENEWABLE ENERGY MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hydroelectric power

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Wind power

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Bioenergy

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Solar energy

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Geothermal energy

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

