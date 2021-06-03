Macula is oval yellowish area surrounding the center of retina in the eye. Macular edema is the state when fluid and protein start accumulating under macula resulting swelling in the eye. Due to this swelling, central vision of eye get distorted. Macular edema is classified into two types namely cystoids macular edema (CME) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The retina is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye and the macula is the part of the retina responsible for sharp, straight-ahead vision. Diabetic retinopathy is common cause for macular edema which happen to people due to diabetic. Macular edema can also be diagnosed in patient after eye surgery for cataract, glaucoma, or retinal disease. The diseases which damage blood vessel in retina can also cause macular edema. Wavy or blurry vision to noticeable vision loss are primary symptom of macular edema. If one eye affected, there is 50% probability that other eye can also be affected. Macular edema is confirmed by some eye examination such as visual acuity test, dilated exam test and tonometry. The main aim for treatment of macular edema is to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels. Focal laser treatment is often used to reduce swelling of the macula.

The change in life style have the increased rate of diabetic patients is major driving factors of macular therapeutics market globally. The change in climatic conditions nowadays have huge impact on human health due to which several eye diseases can occur. The increase patient of diabetic retinopathy causes loss of vision have increase the demand of macular edema market globally. Growing aged population have shown increase in eye diseases dramatically. Failure of eye surgery cataract, glaucoma, or retinal disease can also rise the market of macular edema therapeutics worldwide.

Segmentation by type Cystoid macular edema (CME) Diabetic macular edema(DME)

Segmentation by Treatment Laser treatment Focal laser treatment Grid pattern photocoagulation Anti-VEGF injection Anti-inflammatory treatment Corticosteroid (steroid) treatment Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Vitrectomy



Segmentation by Geography North America Asia Pacific Europe Rest of the World



The increase of aged population have become leading issue for increase of edema therapeutics market globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than 180 million people worldwide have diabetes, and this number is expected to increase and to rise to epidemic proportions within the next 20 years. The market of macular edema therapeutics have increase intensely due to increase in diabetic population worldwide. The newly approved drugs are supposed to be show growth in the market of macular edema therapeutics. Currently, Lucentis and Ozurdex are the most trusted drugs for treatment of macula edema in global market. During initial level macular edema can be treated by controlling sugar level. If condition become severe the standard treatment such Anti-VEGF injection can be apply. For avoiding the side-effects of this treatment, retinal specialists apply injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor corticosteroids along with laser photocoagulation.

The market of macular edema is dominated by North America which is followed by Europe due tremendous number of population suffering from diabetics. Asia Pacific region have also shown faster rate of increases of macular edema therapeutics market. While Africa and Australia have low market of Macular edema. In Asia pacific region India, China and Brazil have shown emerging growth in the global market of macular edema therapeutics.

Some of the major key player for macular edema therapeutics market globally are Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Another prominent player in the macular edema markets are Aciont Inc., ActiveSite, Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc.,Boehringer , Ingelheim GmbH.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Macular Edema Therapeutics Market Segments

Macular Edema Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Macular Edema Therapeutics Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Macular Edema Therapeutics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Macular Edema Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: