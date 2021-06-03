Sales of Rigid Vinyl Films to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: An Overview

The polyvinyl chloride films come in flexible and rigid form. The rigid vinyl is a type of polyvinyl chloride which does not contain any plasticizers such as phthalates or BPA. The plasticizers are used to make films flexible. However, because of their hazardous effects on the health of an individual the plasticizers are even banned in some countries. Hence, the rigid vinyl films provide a safe and a secure way for the end-user applications. The rigid vinyl films are generally used where the working temperature is above 60°C. The rigid vinyl films have high mechanical strength, high electrical and chemical resistance. Besides, the rigid vinyl films are economical as compared to alternative available. The rigid vinyl films are used for the waterproofing of various materials such as car interiors, shoes, clothes, etc. The rigid vinyl films are easily printable and can also be printed by large format inkjet printers. The ease of printing on the rigid vinyl films makes them convenient for both the manufacturers and consumers. The various additives which are used in rigid vinyl films fabrication such as processing aids, stabilizers, impact modifiers and pigments which are used to expedite the fabrication process.

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Dynamics

The enhanced physical properties and better chemical resistance offered by rigid vinyl films are expected to escalate the global rigid vinyl films demand. The increased health awareness among people across the globe is going to fuel the global rigid vinyl films demand. The lighter weight of the rigid vinyl films is preferred in various end-user domains. The dimension stability provided by the rigid vinyl films at high temperature make them adequate for the multiple applications such as thermoforming, die-cutting, etc. The rigid vinyl films are non-biodegradable and are the restraint for the growth of global rigid vinyl films market. However, the rigid vinyl films can be reused. The key players in the global rigid vinyl films market are involved in the production of eco-friendly rigid films. The various opportunities in the global rigid vinyl films market include the production of rigid vinyl films with enhanced properties and lower cost.

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Segmentation

Globally, the rigid vinyl films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, and on the basis of end-user industry which are further segmented as –

On the basis of thickness, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-

Less than 0.05 micron

05 micron – 0.50 micron

51 micron – 1 micron

More than 1 micron

On the basis of transparency, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-

Opaque

Transparent

On the basis of end user industry, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Packaging

Others

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global rigid vinyl films market are –

Tekra Corporation

Piedmont Plastics, Inc.

Grafix Gmbh

Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Teknor Apex Company, Inc.

Southeast Asia Plastic Enterprise Co.

M-Mark Products Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

Johnson Plastics & Supply Co. Inc.

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global rigid vinyl films market during forecast period.

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Regional outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global rigid vinyl films market due to increase in the end-user industries in the region such as automotive and pharmaceuticals. The high share in the region is attributed to higher demand from the consumer for rigid vinyl films. The presence of the emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of rigid vinyl films further. China is expected to account for the largest share of the rigid vinyl films market of APAC owing to the presence of numerous automobile and packaging industries. North America is expected to have grown after APAC due to the presence of key players in the global vinyl films market. Europe is supposed to have lower growth because of bans in various countries in Europe for the use of PVC films. MEA and Latin America are expected to have a smaller share as compared to other regions in the rigid vinyl films market.

Geographically the global rigid vinyl films market has been divided into seven key regions as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

