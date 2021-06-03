Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market Trends 2019 with Rising Opportunities, Size, Share, Segments and Revenue Forecast 2023

The Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market is to reach the value of approximately USD 3870 million, outperforming its own achievement of USD 2250 million in 2017, forecasts Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is exhibited to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period (2017-2023). A medical device is an instrument that includes any software, biologic or non-biologic compatible material, which is used for the diagnostic or therapeutic use for management of diseases and disorders.

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market – Dominant Players

The major participants of this market are:

Johnson & Johnson

General Electric

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV.

Baxter International

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Cardinal Health

Al-Salehiya Medical Establishment

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO)

Al Amin Medical Instruments Company (AMICO)

Al Faisaliah Medical Systems (FMS)

Siemens Ltd and others.

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market – Drivers and Restraints

The medical device industry is one of the fastest growing segments of healthcare industry chiefly driven by innovation and new technologies in Saudi Arabia. The sector has significantly improved in the region due to continuous development of state-of-the-art medical devices that are sophisticated and feature rich.

The medical devices industry has also manifested into a formidable sector on account of successful combination of information technology and healthcare. The medical tourism and luxury healthcare industries are among Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing industries, which create substantial demand for specialized, high-tech medical equipment. There is augmented demand for surgical instruments, cancer diagnostics, orthopedic and prosthetic equipment, imaging, orthodontic and dental implants, and electro medical equipment.

However, strict and ambiguous regulatory framework in the country can act as undermining factors in the market growth. On the other hand, as the country’s economic, health care, and social landscapes evolve, the medical device market in the region has emerged as a promising opportunity and is predicted to grow further at a relentless pace.

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented into 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Product Types: Comprises Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Molecular Devices, Surgical Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Bio Implants and Stimulation Devices, Automation and Robotics among others.

By Therapeutic Applications: Diagnostic Imaging, General Surgery, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Orthopaedics, Dental, Neurology, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), Ophthalmology, Nephrology and Urology, among others.

By End-Users: Ambulatory, Home and Hospitals among others.

By Regions: Geographical regions & Continents of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The Healthcare Sector of Saudi Arabia is divided between private and state. The public healthcare expenditure accounts for approximately 75% of total health expenditure in 2014. Local manufacturing represents a poor outlook which is limited to consumables and ordinary articles. The government has established some of the best hospitals in the region such as King Faisal specialist hospital and research center, Riyadh military hospital, Saudi Arabia’s National Guard health affairs hospital etc. Saudi Arabia is extremely dependent on imports for medical devices and imports account for approximately 92% of total market for medical devices. U.S. medical device suppliers dominate the scenario with European vendors in the second position. Among the regions of Saudi Arabia Riyadh tops the healthcare expenditure list followed by Tabuk, Makkah and Madina.

