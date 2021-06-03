Savory Cheese Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2025 Global Top Companies: Saputo Cheese USA Inc., Sargento Foods Inc.

This detailed report on ‘Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Market’ put together by Persistence Market Research offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Market’.

Introduction:

There has been tremendous demand for various cheese products across the globe. Cheese is one of the most commonly consumed product across the globe and regarded as a basic ingredient to be used in many food items. One such cheese type is parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese is a hard and granular cheese which is named after its producing cities, provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Modena and Mantu, Italy. The cheese is made by mixing two types of cow’s milk, full cream milk, and skim milk.

Cow’s delivering such type of milk are fed only on grass and hay which brings unique taste, texture, and consistency to the Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese is commonly used for grating and can be purchased in two basic forms, fresh and dehydrated. The global Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period with its consumption higher in the European region.

Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese Market Key Players:

Variety of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese has been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market include, , Cheese Merchants of America, ZANETTI S.P.A., Ambrosi S.p.A., Bertinelli, SAVIOLA S.P.A and others.

Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese Market Segmentation

Global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, form, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product type the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market is segmented into, natural parmesan and processed Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Natural Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese product segmented is estimated to hold significant revenue share in the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market owing to its natural flavor and growing trend of clean label food products.

By application, the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market is segmented into, bakery and confectionery, sweet and savory snacks, sauces, dressings, dips, and other applications. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese is grated over food products such as sandwiches, pasta, pizzas and are also used as condiments for other prepared food products. On the basis of packaging the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market is segmented into, cups and tubs, bottles, carton packaging, and pouches.

On the basis of form, the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market is segmented into, cheese blocks, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and powder. Easier availability and increasing use of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese in various food products application due to its unique sharp, nutty flavor are creating revenue potential in the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market over the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market is segmented into, the store-based retailing and e-commerce. Store-based retailing can be further segmented into, modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters and others while the traditional grocery retailers segment can be sub-segmented into, food and drink specialist stores, independent small groceries, and other grocery retailers.

On the basis of the region, the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America markets are witnessing increasing demand for Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese is a popular addition to different types of meals wherein the consumers across Italy pair it with wine, jams and other kinds of dishes.

However, Americans widely consume this cheese for grating on pasta, salads, and pizza. Furthermore, growing demand for authentic Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese which is sold with no artificial flavoring or additives across the globe is expected to help accelerate the market growth of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese over the forecast period. Countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, Africa are also embracing the unique flavor of the cheese and are incorporating into their daily diet.

Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese Market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The global market for Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese is estimated to witness significant growth in the near future. Changing consumers taste and demand for unique flavored cheese products have pushed manufacturers to bring cheese with authentic flavors thus pushing the market revenue generation in the overall market for Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese over the forecast period.

For example, in Europe Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese is produced under the protected designation of origin across the European Union which means that produced Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese requires a legal labeling across the Europe in order to be labeled as Parmigiano Reggiano. The production of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese is the time-consuming labor-intensive process which makes it a quite expensive product which is limiting its sales across the globe.

Stringent government regulations for Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese across the globe is expected to bring cheese products in the marketplace which mimics the original Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese thus, affecting the future sales prospects of the global Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese market. For example, as per U.S. Food and Drug Administration, milk, rennet, and salt are the only three key ingredients Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese should consist of.