Serverless Architecture Market 2018 Global Analysis By Key Players -Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Platform9 Systems

Serverless Architecture Market by Deployment Model (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Application (Real-time FileStream Processing, Web Application Development, IoT Backend, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Serverless architectures refer to applications that significantly depend on third-party services (knows as Backend as a Service or “BaaS”) or on custom code that’s run in ephemeral containers (Function as a Service or “FaaS”), the best known vendor host of which currently is AWS Lambda.

Serverless architectures are application designs that incorporate third-party “Backend as a Service” (BaaS) services, and/or that include custom code run in managed, ephemeral containers on a “Functions as a Service” (FaaS) platform.

Rapid growth of the app development market along with shift from DevOps toward serverless computing and rise in need to eliminate server management are some major drives of the market. Several benefits of serverless computing such as enhanced scalability, reduced costs, more flexibility, and quicker time to release boost the adoption of this technology among organizations. However, certain issues associated with third-party APIs such as security & compliance concerns, lock-in problems, and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in IoT-based devices adoption and high growth of cloud-based services are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global serverless architecture market is segmented based on deployment model, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on deployment model, the market is divided into public cloud and private cloud. Based on application, it is segmented into real-time file/stream processing, web application development, IoT backend, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, public sector, retail & e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

