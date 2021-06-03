Smart Fleet Management Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 | Cisco Systems, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm, International Business Management Corporation

Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Marine Airways, and Railways), Application (Tracking, ADAS, Optimization, and Others), and Connectivity Type (Short Range and Long Range) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global smart fleet management market was valued at $276.56 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $537.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global smart fleet management market.

Smart fleet solution is a fully integrated system used in automotive to simplify creation of effective maintenance plans. Smart fleet management services use software based on AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance vehicle budget, driver management, fuel management, and vehicle telematics of aircraft & marine. Moreover, it benefits businesses that are significantly dependent on transportation of goods and services, with higher productivity and efficiency. It integrates commercial, technical, or operational requirements and restrictions. With access to real-time fleet status and fleet data, fleet managers can perform operations more effectively and increase driver productivity. The smart fleet management market forecasted from year 2018-2025 by considering all the driving factors that influence equally to the smart fleet management market applications.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited.), International Business Management Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Tech Mahindra Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, and Sierra Wireless.

The global smart fleet management market segmented on the basis of on mode of transportation, application, connectivity, and region. Roadways, marine airways, and railways are studied under the mode of transportation segment. By application, the market is categorized into tracking, ADAS, optimization, and others. Depending on connectivity type, it is fragmented into short range and long range. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The smart fleet management industry size is calculated by considering all the countries shipments and traction technologies used in vehicles globally.

The growth of the smart fleet management market is driven by rise in incorporation of real-time fleet monitoring systems in automobiles, increase in use of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions, and improvement in vehicle monitoring & fuel management. Furthermore, advent and integration of IoT and information, communication, & technology (ICT) into industries such as automobiles, logistics, and transportation drive the market growth. In addition, continuous tracking of driver behavior, vehicle tracking, real-time visibility, driver management, and others has resulted in significant market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This study presents analytical depiction of the smart fleet management market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

? The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

? The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

? The current smart fleet management market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

? Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

CHAPTER 5: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY

CHAPTER 7: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. OEM SUPPLIERS

8.1.1. Continental AG

8.1.2. Denso Corporation

8.1.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.)

8.1.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.1.4.5. Business performance

8.1.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Connectivity Suppliers

8.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.2.2. Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited.)

8.2.3. International Business Management Corporation

8.2.4. Tech Mahindra Limited

8.2.5. Siemens

8.2.6. Sierra Wireless

