Smart Grid Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Top Key Players: Cisco Systems, General Electric, Honeywell International, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Itron, Oracle, Schneider Electric

Smart grid is a type of electrical grid which includes a variety of operational and energy measures including smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources.

Rise in concerns pertaining to environment protection and growth in adoption of smart grid technology to improve efficiency in energy conservation and consumption are the major factors that fuel the growth of the smart grid market. In addition, supportive government policies & regulations to use smart meters and rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure are also some of the crucial factors that drive the market growth. However, lack of standardization and rise in privacy & security concerns are expected to hinder the smart grid market growth. Furthermore, increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road and upcoming smart cities projects in developing regions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Itron Inc., Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, and others.

The global smart grid market is segmented on the basis of component, application, solutions, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. On the basis of application, it is classified into generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption/end use. By solutions, the market is categorized into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communications, smart grid network management, substation automation, smart grid security, and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the smart grid market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart grid market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global smart grid market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

