Smart Homes and Buildings Market: Industry Size, Share, In-Depth Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report 2020

Energy efficiency has become the need of the hour as the global energy cost is increasing owing to the ever-growing demand and environmental concerns of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. The construction business is embracing the energy efficiency trend and using building automation system to meet the growing demand for energy efficiency in smart homes and buildings. The global smart, automated and energy efficient homes and buildings market report published by Allied Market Research discusses the in-depth analysis of this market which includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities for its growth.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/79?utm_source=SatPR&utm_medium=Vivek

The revenue of safety and security application is expected to reach $6,132.4 million by 2020 with an expected CAGR of 34.6% from 2013 to 2020. “This market is expected to evidence significant growth due to growing security concerns and enhanced safety features that smart automation systems can currently offer. With an increase in the working population, safety concerns with respect to aged parents and children is the biggest challenge. Smart home address these issues with highly-sophisticated remote monitoring technologies.” states Shreyas Naidu.

However, there are some factors such as high upfront cost and lack of standards and interoperability which are expected to act as restraints for the market growth. North America is expected to generate revenue of $12.4 billion by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2013 to 2020. However, the Asia-Pacific is a high-opportunity market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% from 2013 to 2020.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as Cisco Systems, Control4 Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. Leviton, Honeywell International, LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens Buildings Technologies, Smarthome Inc., and United Technologies Corporation (UTC).The report also discusses the key strategies used by these companies to have a sustainable growth in the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/79?utm_source=SatPR&utm_medium=Vivek

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com