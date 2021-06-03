Smart Shoes Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026

A fresh report titled “Smart Shoes Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Shoes Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The global Smart Shoes market was valued at $115.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in demand for various types of wearable devices has been driving the global smart shoes market.

The global Smart Shoes market is segmented based on product type, end use, distribution channel and regions. Based on product type, the global Smart Shoes market is further segmented into smart walking shoes, smart running shoes and smart sports shoes. Among these product types, smart running shoes segment accounts to higher value share owing to higher rate of demand incurring from various fitness enthusiast customers.

North America and Europe are known to be the dominant regions in the global Smart Shoes market. North America has witnessed higher rate of traction for different types of wearable devices since the product provide innovative feature that make their life easy in day-to-day busy life. Some of the key macroeconomic factors such as rise in internet penetration rate, surge in per-capita income also play an important role in contributing to the overall growth of the global smart shoes market.

Though North America and Europe accounts to higher value share in the global Smart Shoes market, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit faster growth in the future. Asia-Pacific has witnessed rise in demand for different types of wearable products such as smartphones, smart watches, and smart accessories. Smart shoes are newly launched products in the region. In 2018, the wearable products segment accounted to US$7.3 billion. The Asia-Pacific regions have witnessed surge in number of millennials and the millennials are the forefront users of various types of wearable products. Therefore, rise in number millennial population makes way for lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Smart shoes are expensive when compared with other regular shoes owing to the technology adopted during the production of the shoe. Further, the maintenance cost for the product is also high. This makes smart shoes to be counted in the premium product range. This leads to decrease in affordability for the product among the common end user, which in turn restricts the market growth.

Millennials, population aged between 20 and 35 years, are tech-savvy, active, and broad minded. They always to tend to try products that are new in the market and determine whether the products cater to the requirements. Thus, they are also anticipated to exhibit interest in smart shoes that help them in their daily tasks. This factor is projected to fuel the growth of the market.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Digitsole, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Salted Venture, TRAQshoe, Under Armour Inc., Vivobarefoot Limited, Xiaomi Corporation, Zhor-Tech.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Smart Shoes market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Smart Walking Shoes

– Smart Running Shoes

– Smart Sports Shoes

By End Use

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Specialty Store

– Online Store

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia and New Zealand

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Smart Shoe Market

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis of Product A, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Market evolution/ Industry roadmap

3.6. Case Studies

3.6.1. Case Study 01

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Surge in demand for wearable products

3.7.1.2. Emphasis on performance enhancement programs

3.7.1.3. Smart shoes for elderly people

3.7.1.4. Rise in demand from the healthcare industry

3.7.2. Restraints

3.7.2.1. High marginal price of the product

3.7.2.2. Lower product penetration in untapped market

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Premiumization trend provide immense opportunity

3.7.3.2. Rise in number of millennial populations

3.7.3.3. Rise of social media marketing

CHAPTER 4: SMART SHOES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Smart Walking Shoes

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Smart Running Shoes

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Smart Sports Shoes

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…

