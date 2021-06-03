SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 121 pages with table and figures in it.

In an integrated circuit manufacturing process, spin-on-carbon (SOC) materials constitute an important layer for the multilayer process to achieve smaller feature size. The SOC layer responds to the photolithography, pattern transformation, substrate planarization, and a variety of other critical processes. This report studies the SOC Hardmasks. SOC Hardmasks are an increasingly key component of the microchip fabrication process. They are frequently used to improve the resists’ selectivity to silicon during plasma etching, and as chip architectures become more complex the use of Hardmasks to improve the aspect ratio of features in silicon is critical.

This report studies the SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly – -% over the next five years, will reach – – million US$ in 2024, from – – million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brewer Science

Merck

Nano-C

YOUNGCHANG CHEMICAL

Shinetsu

JSR

NISSAN

TOK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon Hardmasks

Normal Spin on Carbon Hardmasks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

3D Microchip

MEMS and NEMS Deep Etching

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks market.

Chapter 1, to describe SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks , with sales, revenue, and price of SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hard Masks sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

