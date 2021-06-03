Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

Report Name: 2018-2023 Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Consumption Market Report.

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market 2018 – 2023 report provides in-depth unique Insights with Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, traders, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Customers, Investors and major Types as well as Applications and Forecast period. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Summary of Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market:

This report studies the Sodium-Sulfur Battery (NaS) market, A sodium–sulfur battery is a type of molten-salt battery constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S).This type of battery has a high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge (89–92%) and long cycle life, and is fabricated from inexpensive materials. However, because of the operating temperatures of 300 to 350 °C and the highly corrosive nature of the sodium polysulfides, such cells are primarily suitable for large-scale non-mobile applications such as grid energy storage.Currently,

There are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are NGKSesse-power, Wuhuhaili, Qintang New Energy. The production value of Sodium-Sulfur Battery is about 14.1 Million USD in 2016.In production market, the global production value has decreased to 30.0 Million USD in 2017 from 140.3 Million USD in 2014.Japan is the largest production regions of Sodium-Sulfur Battery, with a production value market share nearly 81.73% in 2016.

Over the next five years, projects that Sodium-Sulfur Battery will register a 64.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 590 million by 2023, from US$ 30 million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market:

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

Qintang New Energy

…

Sodium-Sulfur Battery Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sodium-Sulfur Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Sodium-Sulfur Battery market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sodium-Sulfur Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Sodium-Sulfur Battery market is primarily split into:

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

By the end users/application, Sodium-Sulfur Battery market report covers the following segments:

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Other

In the end, Sodium-Sulfur Battery market report undertakes the new project, key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends. The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

