Space Mining Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

Space mining is the exploitation of raw materials from asteroids and other minor planets, including near-Earth objects.

This report studies the Space Mining Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of the Report:

The global Space Mining market is valued at – – million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Space Mining.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of – – million USD in 2019 and will be – – million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of – -%.

This report studies the Space Mining market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Space Mining market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bradford

Ispace

Kleos Space S.A.

Moon Express

Planetary Resources

Us

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Offworld

Virgin Galactic

Deep Space Industries

Asteroid Mining Corporation

Shackleton Energy Company

TransAstra

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

European Space Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

China National Space Administration

Russian Federal Space Agency

Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type C

Type S

Type M

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Extraterrestrial Commodity

Construction

Human Life Sustainability

Fuel

3D Printing

Highlights of the Global Space Mining report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Space Mining market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players

