Standoff Ied, Vbied, Pbied, Weapon & Explosives Detection Market 2016 To 2020 Status And Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Terrorist attacks using IEDs, Person-Borne IEDs (PBIED) and Vehicle-Borne IEDs (VBIED) have peaked in 2007 due to the U.S. & NATO wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. While the withdrawal of the U.S. from these countries resulted in a decline of VBIED & PBIED attacks, we now face a new surge of suicide attacks which are growing at an alarming rate (see figure).

In 2014 alone, there were 424 confirmed PBIED & VBIED suicide attacks – an increase of 90% over the 223 suicide attacks in 2011 – causing the death of 3,554 people by 2014 vs. 2,027 in 2011 (*).IED, PBIED and VBIED attack threats are now a global problem, driving a growing number of security and defense forces to acquire cutting-edge standoff IED, PBIED & VBIED detection equipment.

The purpose of standoff PBIED, VBIED and weapon detection technologies is to determine at a safe distance if a human subject or a vehicle is carrying explosives or weapons. Concealed explosives detection is perceived as one of the greatest challenges facing the counter-terror and military communities. The threat posed by suicide bombers is the key to the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies and tactics. The maturity and deployment of advanced standoff detection technologies, capable of detecting suicide and other terrorists at a safe distance, will change the landscape of homeland security and asymmetric warfare.In the new "Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & Global Market – 2015-2020" report we forecast that the cumulative 2015-2020 revenues will reach $8.4 billion.

According to the explosive and weapon detection market forecast, the market growth is boosted by the following drivers:

Strengthening of radical Islamist IED, PBIED & VBIED attacks and threats in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the U.S.

The 2011-2014 growth of PBIED & VBIED suicide attacks

Investments of defense forces around the globe in asymmetric warfare equipment

Introduction of advanced standoff IED, PBIED & VBIED detection devices, technologies and systems

Ever-growing profit of aftersale business (e.g., maintenance, upgrades and refurbishment)

Standoff IED, PBIED & VBIED Market Segmentation

Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & Market-2015-2020

The report examines (see figure above) each dollar spent in the explosive and weapon detection market via 3 orthogonal money trails: 5 regional, 6 technological and 4 by revenue source markets.

This "Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & Global Market – 2015-2020" report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the defense and HLS market.

(*) Source: Chicago Project on Security & Terrorism 2015

Questions answered in this 340-page mega report include:

What will the explosive and weapon market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main standoff IED and weapon detection technology trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors, their products and policy?

What are the challenges facing the standoff IED and weapon detection market entrants?

The “Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & Global Market – 2015-2020” report presents in 340 pages, 113 tables and 200 figures, analysis of dozens of current and pipeline technologies and 17 leading vendors. The report is granulated into 120 vertical and horizontal submarkets, and presents for each submarket 2013-2014 data & analysis, and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business Opportunities and Challenges

SWOT Analysis

Market Analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

Business Issues (e.g., market entry strategies, price elasticity, mergers and acquisitions, customer planning and procurement process)

2013 – 2020 Regional and National Markets

Current and Pipeline Technologies:

Standoff Walk-by & Pass-through Threat Detection Corridors: Walk-through Corridors – Active Electromagnetic Weapons Detection, Passive Electro Magnetic Signature Corridor, Standoff Passive MMWave Doorways, Focal Plane Array Passive MMWave, Walk-through Corridors – Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy Systems, Covert Walk-through Biometric Identification Corridors, Fused Standoff PBIED Detection &Video-based Biometrics, Walk-by Active Centimeter Range (Ku band) Microwave System

Open Space Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection: Bi-Modal Standoff Open Space IED, PBIED, VBIED – Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems

UGV Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: UGV detection Expectation Management systems, UGV Management software, UGV Mobility technology, Pipeline UGV IED, PBIED & VBIED Detection technologies, Cobham Antenna Technology, IAI CIMS Systems, Standoff MMWave IED Detection robots.

Multi-Modal Fused Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: The CounterBomber Technology

Pipeline Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Standoff Active MMWave IED, Standoff Passive MMWave Imaging, Standoff MMWave PBIED Gait signatures Detection technologies, Infra-red Standoff Detection, Standoff Terahertz, Laser-Based Explosives Detection technologies, Standoff Raman Spectroscopy, Standoff Non-linear Wave Mixing Detection Technology, Standoff Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Explosives Detection, Triple Modality Standoff Detection Technology, Differential Phase-Contrast X-ray Imaging, The University of Puerto Rico Advanced standoff Detection Techniques, Rydberg Spectroscopy/Microwave Scattering Based Detection

Key Vendors: Alakai Defense Systems, APSTEC Systems, BAE Systems, Boeing, ChemImage Sensor Systems (CISS), Cobham plc, Flir, Fluidmesh Networks, Genia Photonics, GE Security, Honeywell, IAI, Implant Sciences Corporation, Raytheon, SAGO Systems, TeraView, ThruVision Systems, Rafael.

For readers who would like to acquire more information: the report includes 8 in-depth appendices:

R&D Programs and Projects

The Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO)

Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED)

Guided Aerial IEDs

Recent (2014) IED, PBIED & VBIED Attacks

Suicide Terrorism

The U.S. PBIED, VBIED & IED Detection Eco-System

Short Term Global Geopolitical Outlook

