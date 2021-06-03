System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 30 billion with a CAGR of 9.0% by 2022

The global system in package (SiP) technology market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $30 billion by 2022. SiP is a combination of number of integrated circuits enclosed in a single module, which can perform all the functions of electronics systems. In SiP, all the external passive components are integrated into one small chip, which further reduces cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP can be operated in harsh system environments and are less corrosive in nature. In addition, it saves space owing to its compact size and is cost efficient. It is widely adopted in several applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication.

Increase in demand for high performance compact size electronic devices and need for low power consumption devices is expected to drive the market. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing, which fuels the market growth. However, performance issues such as current leakage and breakdown hamper the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, rapid adoption of smartphone & tablets in the emerging countries are expected to provide huge opportunities for growth in the future.

The SiP market is segmented based on packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and geography. The packaging technology segment is divided into 2-D IC packaging, 2.5-D IC packaging, and 3-D IC packaging. The packaging type segment is classified into flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, small outline packages, and others. The interconnection technology is bifurcated into wire bond and flip chip. Based on application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial system, military, defense & aerospace, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group.

SYSTEM IN PACKAGE (SIP) TECHNOLOGY MARKET KEY BENEFITS:

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global SiP technology market is provided in the report.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market along with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

SYSTEM IN PACKAGE (SIP) TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global SiP technology market is segmented based on packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and geography.

BY PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY

2-D IC Packaging

2.5-D IC Packaging

3-D IC Packaging

BY PACKAGING TYPE

Flat Packages

Pin Grid Arrays

Surface Mount

Small Outline Packages

Others (Through-Hole Packages, Chip Carrier)

BY INTERCONNECTION TECHNOLOGY

Wire Bond

Flip Chip

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Industrial System

Military, Defense & Aerospace

Others (Traction & Medical)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

