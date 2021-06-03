The European Critical Infrastructure Security Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2017 to 2022

The foiled ISIS-inspired terror attack on a Belgian nuclear reactor in 2016, which could have resulted in a nuclear catastrophe at the scale of the Chernobyl disaster, was a wakeup call for all governments in Europe. It demonstrated the vulnerability of the continent’s critical infrastructure sites.A major revision of Europe’s critical infrastructure security planning and funding is already in progress, leading the European critical infrastructure protection community to undertake a significant overhaul, sustaining a 8.6% market CAGR surge during 2017-2022, nearly three times the 2.7% CAGR of the previous five-year period.The 157-page Critical Infrastructure Protection Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022 report is the only comprehensive review of the European Critical Infrastructure security market available today. The objective of this study is to provide detailed, time-sensitive and reasoned market information

The European Critical Infrastructure Security Market drivers include:

The ISIS-inspired terror attacks across Europe that shook the European private sector, governments and their security agencies.

The European security forces, that are ill-equipped and ill-trained to encounter 21st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists.

Approximately 5,000 jihadists returned to Europe after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

European governments’ understanding that their critical infrastructure is defenseless against terror attacks.Crime This Critical Infrastructure Market report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the Critical Infrastructure Protection market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 157-page report include:

What will the Critical Infrastructure Protection market size and trends be during 2017-2022?

Which are the CIP submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase Critical Infrastructure Security solutions and services?

What are the Critical Infrastructure Protection customers looking for?

What are the Critical Infrastructure Protection technology & services trends?

What are the Critical Infrastructure Protection market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to the CIP market penetration & growth?

The report presents:

A. Market data – analyzed via 2 independent key perspectives:

With a highly-fragmented market, we address the Critical Infrastructure security budget and “money trail” (each dollar spent on Critical Infrastructure Protection is analyzed and crosschecked via 2 orthogonal viewpoint):

18 national markets:

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

3 Revenue source markets:

Products sales

Aftersales revenues (maintenance & upgrades)

Other revenues (consulting, planning, training, contracted services and government funded R&D)

B.Detailed market analysis:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

17 European national markets

C. Appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards

Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security

Appendix D: Abbreviations

