The Value of Hemophilia A and B Recombinant Factor Replacement Therapy Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2017 – 2025

Haemophilia is a group of inherited genetic disorders which causes abnormal or exaggerated bleeding. It impairs the normal mechanism of blood clotting after an injury. Internal bleeding inside the joint or inside brain is commonly seen in the patients with severe to moderate haemophilia. Its symptoms include bleeding from any site of the body. Internal bleeding is fatal as internal bleeding inside the joint causes joint damage and inside the brain, causes brain damage and seizers. The disease is inherited in an X-linked recessive genetic pattern, therefore males are commonly affected with haemophilia while females are usually carriers of the disease. Haemophilia A is caused by the deficiency of clotting Factor VIII, whereas haemophilia B is caused by the deficiency of Factor IX. It is also known as Christmas disease. The disease management includes factor replacement therapy. Factor replacement therapy is the infusion of factor VIII and IX concentrates through injection to control bleeding. These factor concentrates come from two sources i.e. from human plasma or from genetically engineered cell line made by recombinant DNA technology.

Haemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market includes

Haemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market revenue is growing with a significant rate, this is attributed to increasing awareness regarding treatment options available for haemophilia A and haemophilia B. In addition to this, increasing number of products and technologies in the pipeline is further expected to drive the revenue growth of haemophilia A and haemophilia B recombinant factor replacement therapy market. Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing inclination of doctors and physicians to adopt technologically advanced treatment options in their practice aids in the revenue growth of haemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market. However higher pricing of the treatment options for haemophilia A and B and stringent regulations by FDA regarding the approval process is expected to hamper the growth of the haemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market over the forecast period.

The Hemophilia A and B Recombinant Factor Replacement Therapy market is segment based on the type of hemophilia and end user

Hemophilia A and B Recombinant Factor Replacement Therapy market is segmented into following types:

By type of disorder

Haemophilia A

Haemophilia B

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market revenue is expected to grow at a good growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future due to increasing inclination of doctors and physicians to refer recombinant factor replacement therapy as a first line of treatment for the patients suffering from moderate to severe hemophilia. Also the market is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing awareness of patients suffering from hemophilia regarding factor replacement therapy. Increasing investment in R&D and increasing number of new product launches are the major factors estimated to drive the revenue growth of hemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market.

Depending on geographic region, the Hemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is occupying the largest regional market share in the global hemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market owing to the presence of more number of market players, high awareness levels regarding the use of technologically advanced products for treatment of hemophilia. Healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of R&D exercises pertaining to product manufacturing and commercialization is anticipated to drive the revenue growth of recombinant factor replacement therapy market in the region. Also Europe is expected to perform well in the near future due to increasing usage of technologically advanced devices for treatment of disorders such as hemophilia.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of increasing prevalence of hemophilia in the region thus boosting the market growth of hemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market throughout the forecast period.

Some players of hemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market includes Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Baxalta, Bayer, Biogen, CSL Behring, Emergent Biosolutions, Spark therapeutics and Uniqure. The companies in hemophilia A and B recombinant factor replacement therapy market are increasingly engaged in strategic partnerships, collaborations and marketing activities to capture a greater pie of market share as the market is in the nascent stage.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (Rest of MEA, S. Africa)

