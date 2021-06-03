Transplant Diagnostics Market to face continuous growth during 2014 – 2022

Transplant Diagnostics Market was valued at $524.7 million, and is expected to reach $1,031 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 10%. Transplant diagnostics are tests done to check the compatibility between the donor and recipient of organ before or after transplant.

The adoption of transplant diagnostics (including both pre- and post-transplant screening) is expected to witness a significant rise with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that can lead to organ failure. The market has gained the interest of healthcare providers owing to various benefits offered by these tests to assess the feasibility of the organ transplant procedure. There have been significant technological advancements in transplant diagnostics to provide advanced diagnostics options for the management of organ transplant. The market is in a mature phase in the developed countries, while the emerging regions such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific hold potential opportunities for transplant diagnostics.

Subject Matter Expert (SMEs) Perspective

According to the perspectives of SMEs of leading companies, growing number of organ transplant procedures, technological advancements, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and increased R&D activities drive this market. However, organ shortage for transplant procedures, challenges in sequencing HLA, and lack of awareness hinder the market growth. Currently, the consumables segment generates maximum revenue. According to the SMEs, the increasing need for organ transplants creates a demand for transplant diagnostics. In addition, majority of the transplant diagnostic manufacturers and distributors focus more on emerging markets due to the potential they hold. The growing burden of chronic diseases in emerging nations is the leading factor for growing focus toward these regions. As per SMEs, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

Driving Force for Transplant Diagnostics Market

One of the major concern globally is the increasing geriatric population. The world population was around 7.34 billion in 2015, while the geriatric population (60+ years) accounted for around 901 million, which is expected to reach around 1.4 billion by 2030. This burden of the continuously rising elderly population drives the transplant diagnostics market, as transplant procedures are majorly required for people above the age of 60, owing to the presence of chronic disease. Thus, the major patient pool for transplant diagnostics is concentrated in this age group, which is expected to drive the transplant diagnostics market.

Asia had the highest geriatric population in 2015, reported to be 508 million, followed by Europe with 176.5 million. Asia thus holds major potential for the transplant diagnostics market.

Italy transplant diagnostics market revenue were valued at $5.79 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $10.86 million by 2022, registering a CAGR 9.4% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in awareness among people related to the importance of organ transplantation has been an ongoing trend in the European countries. This has resulted in increasing number of organ donations especially from living donors.

The report also provides comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global transplant diagnostics market such as Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Linkage Biosciences, Olerup Ssp Ab, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich including others. The report presents competitive market study by analyzing market shares and position of major players, recent strategic moves and detailed profiles of these players.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Key Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global transplant diagnostics market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of diagnostic tests used for organ transplant procedures and related conditions.

Competitive intelligence helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies

Key market players within the global transplant diagnostics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Key Segments

The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented based on technology, components, end-user, applications, organ type, screening type, and geography.

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Technology

Non-Molecular assay Serological assay Mixed Lymphocyte Culture

Molecular assay PCR Based Sequencing Based



Transplant Diagnostics Market By Component

Instrument and Equipment

Reagent and consumables

Software and services

Transplant Diagnostics Market By End-User

Hospitals and transplant centers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Commercial Service Providers

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Applications

Research

Diagnostic

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Organ Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

Pancreas

Others

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Screening Type

Pre-Transplant Screening

Post-Transplant Screening

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Australia South Korea New Zealand Japan China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Israel Iran Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



