Trends in Range Hood Market 2024 by Production Market Analysis and Regional Market Performance

About Range Hood:

Range hood is a kind of kitchen appliance used for the purification of kitchen environment. This product is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen.

Range Hood Market Key Players:

BSH Group

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Elica

ROBAM

VATTI

FABER

Miele

FOTILE

DE & E

Panasonic

Midea

Haier

FAGOR

Nortek

Vanward

Macro

Tecnowind

SAKURA

Sanfer

Bertazzoni

Summit

Range Hood market is a growing market into the Electronics & Semiconductor sector at present years. The Range Hood has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Range Hood Market Types:

Under-cabinet Hood

Wall-chimney Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Other Hood Range Hood Market Applications:

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping mall and Supermarket

Others Scope of the Report:

The concentration degree of range hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, Italy and USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly headquarter in Italy, Germany and USA.

In China, the manufactures mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong province. The gap between big, small and medium-sized company is expanding. But there is a mutual trend that all manufactures are moving towards to higher end market.

Many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too. Elica (Italy) Fab is in Zhejiang, Siemens (Germany) has three plants. Some company like Elica usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, in China, there is Zhejiang PUTI; In India, there is Elica PB India Private Limited; In Japan, there is ARIAFINA.

The worldwide market for Range Hood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.