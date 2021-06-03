Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market 2019 Research Report: Market Overview with Geographical Segmentation by Revenue with Forecast 2024

Global “Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

About Trimethylgallium (TMG):

Trimethylgallium (TMG) Ga (CH3)3, often abbreviated to TMG or TMGa, is the preferred metalorganic source of gallium for metalorganic vapour phase epitaxy (MOVPE) of gallium-containing compound semiconductors.TMG is a clear, colorless, pyrophoric liquid. Even the hydrocarbon solutions of TMG, when sufficiently saturated, are known to catch fire on exposure to air. TMG is known to react violently with water and other compounds that are capable of providing labile and active hydrogen (i.e. protons).

Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market Key Players:

Akzo Nobel

DOW

SAFC Hitech

Albemarle

Nata

Trimethylgallium (TMG) market is a growing market into the Chemical & Material sector at present years. The Trimethylgallium (TMG) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market Types:

6N Grade TMG

6.5N Grade TMG

Other Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market Applications:

LED

Solar Cells

Other Scope of the Report:

Trimethylgallium (TMG) has a high concentration. The top five companies account for more than 92 % of market share. Akzo Nobel, DOW, SAFC Hitech, Albemarle and Albemarle are the tycoons of Trimethylgallium (TMG). DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 35.74% in 2015.

In terms of application, trimethylgallium (TMG) can be applied in LED industry, solar cells industry and other. LED industry accounted for the largest market with about 90% of the global consumption for trimethylgallium (TMG) in 2015.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions, downstream market and economic conditions, the price of trimethylgallium (TMG) is also unstable. The price of Trimethylgallium (TMG) was 1905 $/MT in 2015.And we predict that price will incline in 2016. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Trimethylgallium (TMG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 94 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.