Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market – Latest Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), sometimes known as underwater drones, are any vehicles that are able to operate underwater without a human occupant. These vehicles may be divided into two categories, remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), which are controlled by a remote human operator, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), which operate independently of direct human input. Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of military and defense UUVs in 2025 will advance to $XXX billion, representing a robust growth at XX% per annum between 2016 and 2025. The cumulative Capex of global military and defense UUVs is expected to reach $13.6 billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial rising adoption of ROVs and AUVs in military and defense activities.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 68 figures, this 148-page report “Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Military and Defense: Global Market 2017-2025 by Vehicle Type, System Component, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the military and defense UUVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UUVs market for military, security and defense in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vehicle type, sub-system, propulsion system and region.

Based on vehicle type, the global military and defense UUV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.

• ROVs

• AUVs

Based on system component, the global military and defense UUV market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.

• Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

• Software System

• Operation and Service

Based on propulsion system, the global military and defense UUV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.

• Electric System

• Mechanical System

• Hybrid System

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• Africa

• Middle East

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and some important national markets by propulsion system and vehicle type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global military and defense UUV vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global military and defense UUVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Boston Engineering

ECA Group

General Dynamics Mission Systems

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

